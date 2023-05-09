Stoma Care Market Size & Share to reach USD 5.60 Billion in 2030 – Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of bladder cancer and inflammatory bowel disease is a key factor driving stoma care market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stoma care market size was USD 3.63 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of bladder cancer and inflammatory bowel disease, increasing number of technological advancements in the field of medical science, and constantly growing number of product launches by leading companies globally are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

In India and other Asian countries, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) such as Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD) are the most common diseases, increasing the demand for stoma care. According to a report, IBD affects nearly 7 million individuals globally, and it is becoming more common.

Revenue growth of this market could be hampered by side effects of colostomy surgery, such as damage to the surrounding organs, blockages to the abdomen, skin irritants, rashes, parastomal hernia, stomal ischemia, stomal retraction, etc. Revenue growth of the market is also being constrained by lack of awareness, un-trained staff, and high costs associated with medical procedures and technologies. Stoma Care Market, By Product Type (Bags, Belts, Others), By Surgery Type (Colostomy, Urostomy, Ileostomy), By End-Use (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Request Sample @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1764

Competitive Landscape

This section of the research presents an in-depth analysis of the fiercely competitive environment of the global market for stoma care. It does so by highlighting the leading vendors, their strategic initiatives, the industry’s present growth prospects, vendor positions, and vendor market shares held by each competitor.

The report also provides an outline of the company’s intentions for future expansion, which include the introduction of new technologies, products, and innovations in product design.

Some major companies in the global market report include:

Prowess Care

Braun SE.

Coloplast, Hollister Incorporated

Convatec Inc.

Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

Welland Medical Limited.

Cymed Micro Skin.

Schena Ostomy Technologies, Inc.

Perma-Type Rubber

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company.

Get a discount on the Global Stoma Care Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1764

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Regional analysis is an important component of a market research report, as it provides insights into how a particular market or industry varies across different geographic regions.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Stoma Care market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors.

For further details on this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stoma-care-market

key objectives include:

Increasing the scope of their operations on a worldwide scale by forming strategic alliances and joint ventures with other businesses and healthcare organisations.

Developing robust ties with various healthcare providers in order to increase the likelihood that their products would be prescribed and used in an efficient manner.

Increasing brand awareness by way of marketing and advertising initiatives that are specifically targeted.

putting money into research & development so that new and innovative solutions can be developed to meet the needs of patients who have different kinds of stomas and varying levels of care requirements for their stomas.

Ensuring that their products continue to meet high quality standards while also complying with any applicable regulatory obligations.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Stoma Care market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Stoma Care market?

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

A robust research study requires an understanding of the overall value chain. Annual reports and financials of industry players are referred thoroughly to have a comprehensive idea of the market taxonomy.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

However, we do not restrict our primary interviews only to the industry leaders. Our team covers the entire value chain while verifying the data. A significant number of raw material suppliers, local manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders are interviewed to make our findings authentic. The current trends, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities, are also derived through the primary research process.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bags

Open or drainable bags

Closed bags

One Piece bags

Belts

Others

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Colostomy

Urostomy

Ileostomy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Related Reports:

In-Vitro Fertilization Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-vitro-fertilization-market-size-worth-usd-31-97-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-9-1-emergen-research-845804234.html

Animal Ultrasound Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000080.000082259.html

Wastewater Treatment Services Market

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/24/2198940/0/en/Wastewater-Treatment-Services-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-78-13-Billion-by-2027-Stringent-Government-Regulations-Regarding-Release-of-Wastewater-from-Industries-are-Driving-Industry-G.html

Educational Robot Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000130.000082259.html

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140428/0/en/Autonomous-Delivery-Vehicles-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-24-73-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Metamaterials Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/06/15/2246895/0/en/Metamaterials-Market-Size-Worth-USD-3-61-Billion-By-2027-Revenue-Growth-is-Driven-by-Increasing-Utilization-of-Advanced-Technologies-to-Increase-the-Efficiency-of-the-Traditional-A.html

Nanowire Battery Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/25/2182860/0/en/Nanowire-Battery-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-352-9-million-by-2027-Growth-in-the-Consumer-Electronics-Industry-and-Technological-Advancements-in-Medical-Devices-are-Key-Factors-Drivin.html

Optically Clear Adhesive Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000078.000082259.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.