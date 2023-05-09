Medical Cannabis Market Share To Be Worth USD 24.52 Billion in 2028- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of medical cannabis for cancer patient pain management and by those experiencing muscle spasms

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Cannabis Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The global medical cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 24.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in medical cannabis products and the rise in research activities are driving the market revenue growth. Moreover, legalization of the product in several countries is also propelling growth of the market.

Medical cannabis is deemed safer and has fewer side-effect as compared to other treatment options. It is used to treat nausea and combat negative side-effects, especially among patients undergoing chemotherapy, making the whole procedure more tolerable. The product is used with other opioid painkillers, which permits patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids, relieving pain. Legalization of marijuana throughout the country could create up to 1 million jobs by 2025 in the U.S. Workers are needed to farm, process, distribute and sell marijuana and its related products. Medical cannabis has not only created jobs but have also generated significant amount of taxes. For instance, Colorado, in 2019, collected more than USD 302 million in taxes and fees on medical and recreational marijuana.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Medical Cannabis market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Key participants include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Medical Cannabis market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Medical Cannabis sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, and route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oil

Buds

Tinctures

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

Anorexia

Seizures

Muscle Spasm

Cancer

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Topical

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dispensaries

Online

