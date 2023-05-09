Jet Lag Therapy Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Analysis Growth Trends by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones and new product launches

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Jet Lag Therapy Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin. Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Jet Lag Therapy market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Jet Lag Therapy market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Jet Lag Therapy sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Medical Devices

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over the Counter

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

