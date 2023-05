The Rise of Unified Communications Market: How UC is Revolutionizing Customer Service and Experience | Unify GmbH, Poly

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The unified communications market is a rapidly growing sector that deals with integrating various communication technologies and tools to provide a unified platform for seamless communication.

The unified communications market is a rapidly growing sector that deals with integrating various communication technologies and tools to provide a unified platform for seamless communication. This market includes various products and applications such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP), video conferencing, messaging, and presence technology, among others. The use of these tools is aimed at improving communication and collaboration among employees, partners, and customers in an organization.

According to our latest study, The global unified communications market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 73.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.06% between 2023 and 2030.

๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ข๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜„: Unified communication products can be segmented into two categories: on-premise and cloud-based. On-premise solutions require a significant upfront investment in infrastructure, hardware, and software, while cloud-based solutions offer a pay-per-use model and can be easily accessed from any device with an internet connection. The use of cloud-based solutions is rapidly increasing due to their lower costs, scalability, and ease of use.

๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€: The major application segments of unified communications include education, healthcare, government, BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail. In terms of products, the market can be segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment dominates the market due to its low cost of deployment and ease of use.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜†: The unified communications market is highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market share. The major players in the market include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya Inc., NEC Corporation, Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corp., Poly (Plantronics Inc.), Unify GmbH & Co. KG, and Verizon Communications Inc.

๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜†: Pricing in the unified communications market varies based on the product and application segment. On-premise solutions are generally more expensive than cloud-based solutions. Microsoft and Cisco are two of the major players in the market that offer both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ: Microsoft is the leading player in the unified communications market, with a revenue of over $30 billion in 2020. Other major players in the market include Cisco, IBM, and Avaya.

๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ: Microsoft and Cisco are the top-selling companies in the unified communications market, with a combined market share of over 50%.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ: Microsoft leads the unified communications market with a market share of over 35%. Cisco follows closely with a market share of around 20%. The rest of the market is shared among other players.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž: The global unified communications market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15.06% between 2023 and 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the growing need for seamless communication and collaboration in organizations.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ: The unified communications market is witnessing several trends, including the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the growing demand for integrated communication solutions. Companies are also focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

๐Œ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ, ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐€๐œ๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: Microsoft has made several acquisitions in the unified communications market, including the acquisition of Skype and LinkedIn. Cisco has also acquired several companies, including BroadSoft and Voicea, to expand its unified communications offerings.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š: Microsoft is the leading player in the unified communications market, offering a range of cloud-based and on-premise solutions, including Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. Cisco offers a range of solutions, including Webex and Cisco Unified Communications Manager.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐›๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ: North America dominates the unified communications market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The BFSI and IT & telecom sectors are the major end-users of unified communications solutions. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

