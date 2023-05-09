The Rise of Unified Communications Market: How UC is Revolutionizing Customer Service and Experience | Unify GmbH, Poly

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Unified Communications - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Size, Share and Outlook - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030""

The unified communications market is a rapidly growing sector that deals with integrating various communication technologies and tools to provide a unified platform for seamless communication. This market includes various products and applications such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP), video conferencing, messaging, and presence technology, among others. The use of these tools is aimed at improving communication and collaboration among employees, partners, and customers in an organization.

According to our latest study, The global unified communications market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 73.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.06% between 2023 and 2030.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄: Unified communication products can be segmented into two categories: on-premise and cloud-based. On-premise solutions require a significant upfront investment in infrastructure, hardware, and software, while cloud-based solutions offer a pay-per-use model and can be easily accessed from any device with an internet connection. The use of cloud-based solutions is rapidly increasing due to their lower costs, scalability, and ease of use.

𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀: The major application segments of unified communications include education, healthcare, government, BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail. In terms of products, the market can be segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment dominates the market due to its low cost of deployment and ease of use.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆: The unified communications market is highly competitive, with a large number of players competing for market share. The major players in the market include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Avaya Inc., NEC Corporation, Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corp., Poly (Plantronics Inc.), Unify GmbH & Co. KG, and Verizon Communications Inc.

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆: Pricing in the unified communications market varies based on the product and application segment. On-premise solutions are generally more expensive than cloud-based solutions. Microsoft and Cisco are two of the major players in the market that offer both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲: Microsoft is the leading player in the unified communications market, with a revenue of over $30 billion in 2020. Other major players in the market include Cisco, IBM, and Avaya.

𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲: Microsoft and Cisco are the top-selling companies in the unified communications market, with a combined market share of over 50%.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲: Microsoft leads the unified communications market with a market share of over 35%. Cisco follows closely with a market share of around 20%. The rest of the market is shared among other players.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: The global unified communications market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15.06% between 2023 and 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the growing need for seamless communication and collaboration in organizations.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: The unified communications market is witnessing several trends, including the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the growing demand for integrated communication solutions. Companies are also focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: Microsoft has made several acquisitions in the unified communications market, including the acquisition of Skype and LinkedIn. Cisco has also acquired several companies, including BroadSoft and Voicea, to expand its unified communications offerings.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚: Microsoft is the leading player in the unified communications market, offering a range of cloud-based and on-premise solutions, including Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. Cisco offers a range of solutions, including Webex and Cisco Unified Communications Manager.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: North America dominates the unified communications market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The BFSI and IT & telecom sectors are the major end-users of unified communications solutions. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

