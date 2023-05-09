Parking Management Market Size Will Generate Booming Growth At USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Parking Management Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global parking management market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising number of vehicles globally is expected to propel growth of the global parking management market revenue going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based services is expected to boost global parking management market growth.

Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising number of vehicles globally is expected to propel growth of the global parking management market revenue going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based services is expected to boost global parking management market growth. Parking Management Market By Offering (Services, Solutions), By Service (Support & Maintenance, System Integration, Consulting), By Solution (Security & Surveillance, Valet Parking, and Others), By Deployment, By Parking Site, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Amano Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent Inc., T2 Systems, Inc., APCOA Parking AG, IPS Group, Inc., FlashParking, Inc., Q-Free ASA, ParkMobile USA, Inc., Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Parking Management Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Parking Management Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of parking management solutions by end-users is expected to boost this segment's revenue growth.

The support & maintenance segment is expected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period due to rising partnership among parking management solution providers and support & maintenance service providers to boost the agility of parking management solutions.

Increasing demand for revenue management solutions is expected to drive revenue growth of the global parking management market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Parking Management Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

