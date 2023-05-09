In Vitro Fertilization Market is Expected to Reach USD 36.51 Billion in 2028 with CAGR of 9.1% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In-Vitro Fertilization Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the In-Vitro Fertilization industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the In-Vitro Fertilization market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the In-Vitro Fertilization Market A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market size is expected to reach USD 36.51 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In vitro fertilization market revenue growth is due to rising infertility incidence, attributable to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and related conditions and diseases.

Behavioral changes among the global population along with increasing number of women in the workforce, late pregnancy, shift from rural to urban communities, reducing marriage rates, and rise in trend of same sex marriages are other key factors fueling growth of the market According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. are impacted by failure to get pregnant, which accounts for around 11.0% of the pregnant population. Besides, 25% of people in the U.S. have more than one infertility cause. Researchers have also developed methods that are used beforehand to improve the effective rate of in-vitro fertilization.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2021, Merck Specialties Pvt ltd in India launched Pergoveris Pen for advanced infertility treatment in the country. The launch will emphasize Merck’s motive to fulfil unmet medical needs by offering ready-to-use, and improved treatment option for women with a Severe Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) deficiency.

Reagent segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of in vitro fertilization procedures. Increased demand for cryopreservation, embryo, and sperm preparation is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles which use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Fertility clinics pay a vital role in the healthcare systems, and are beneficial in aiding individuals and couples to recognize fertility problems and diagnose and get a proper solution. Specialized fertility clinics provide a wide range of treatment choices, from Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) to IVF, and freezing of egg.

Regional Landscape section of the In-Vitro Fertilization Market report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the In-Vitro Fertilization market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Cryopreservation media

Ovum processing media

Embryo culture media

Sperm processing media

Equipment

Sperm separation system

Imaging system

Cabinet

Incubators

Ovum aspiration pump

Micro manipulation system

Gas analyzer

Accessories

Anti-vibration tables

Laser system

Cryosystems

Witness system

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals and Research Laboratories

Fertility Clinics and Surgical Centers

Cryobanks

Research Report on the In-Vitro Fertilization Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the In-Vitro Fertilization Market Forecatc?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the In-Vitro Fertilization Market Trend?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the In-Vitro Fertilization market and its key segments?

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

ToC of the Report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

