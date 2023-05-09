Clinical Decision Support System Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 10.74 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for automated tools for analyzing and interpreting large volumes of data and records in the healthcare sector.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market,’ published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations. It features insightful qualitative and quantitative assessments of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry, gathering industry-verified data from the value chain analysis. The report, additionally, examines the prevailing trends in the market, along with the macro- and micro-economic indicators. The report delivers a deep understanding of the key aspects of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market, for instance, import and export dynamics, production and consumption rates, and consumer bases across the major market regions.

The global clinical decision support system market size was USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid integration of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) with healthcare services, is driving market revenue growth.

An array of AI-enabled clinical decision support systems has been launched, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, the Government of Hong Kong launched an HER-equipped application called Medicare e-Health App, which enhanced patient healthcare with increased accuracy. In addition, increasing demand for innovative and reliable technical platforms in the healthcare sector along with increased adoption rate is driving market revenue growth. According to Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), U.S., there has been an increase in adoption rate of Electronic Health Record (EHR)-equipped clinical decision support system platforms in various fields of the healthcare industry, such as general acute care, psychiatry, rehabilitation, acute long-term care, from 2019 to 2021 at a rate of 68%, 54%, 46%, 45% respectively. Furthermore, increased interest in automated medical solutions and smart decision-making platforms is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Competitive Outlook:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

Leading companies operating across the global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market:

McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, NXGN Management LLC., Athenahealth, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Oracle, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Carestream Health, and General Electric.

Key Highlights from the Report

The standalone clinical decision supporting system segment accounted for largest share in 2021. Rapid advancements in information technology and their integration in healthcare system is major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, high adoption rate attributed to its low cost is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The drug allergy alerts segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to increasing burden of allergies due to drugs, which are highly patient-specific. Prior to administration or dispensing of a drug inside a patient, a systematic assessment of the drug that is suitable for patient must be analyzed. Automated, AI-equipped clinical decision support system devices can notify healthcare professionals, which drug can be allergenic to a particular patient and thus enhance quality of patient care system.

The web-based system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increased accessibility to a repository of various records and data is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Segmentation:

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support devices market based on type, application, delivery mode, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated EHR with CDSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Guidelines

Drug-Drug Interactions

Clinical Reminders

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Web-Based Systems

Cloud-Based Systems

On-Premises Systems

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

ToC of the Report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

