Peri-implantitis Market Hit USD 4.6 Billion by 2032 with 7.8% CAGR , Rising Dental Implant Surgeries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Peri-Implantitis Market is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2022 to USD 4.6 billion by 2032, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors, including an increasing number of dental implant surgeries, higher prevalence of peri-implantitis, and greater awareness of the importance of good oral hygiene among patients.

Peri-implantitis is an inflammatory condition caused by bacterial infection that can lead to bone loss and implant failure. The rise in dental implant treatments has contributed to a higher incidence of peri-implantitis, thus increasing the demand for peri-implantitis therapy.

Risk factors such as a history of periodontitis, smoking, and poor dental hygiene contribute to a higher prevalence of peri-implantitis, which is estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to affect 10-15% of dental implant recipients. Patient education and awareness of the importance of proper dental hygiene have also contributed to increased demand for peri-implantitis therapy.

Technological advancements in the treatment of peri-implantitis have also led to revenue growth in the market. Companies are developing innovative products and technologies such as laser therapy, which has proven effective in treating peri-implantitis.

However, the high cost of care and lack of reimbursement for peri-implantitis treatment are limiting market revenue growth. These factors pose significant obstacles to patients seeking treatment and contribute to the slow growth of the market.

The global periodontal disease market can be categorized based on type, treatment outlook, and end-use outlook.

In terms of type, the market is divided into acute and chronic periodontal disease. Acute periodontal disease is a sudden onset of inflammation that requires prompt treatment. On the other hand, chronic periodontal disease is a long-term condition that develops slowly and can cause permanent damage if left untreated.

When it comes to treatment outlook, the market is further segmented into non-surgical and surgical options. Non-surgical treatments include scaling and root planing, medication, and laser therapy, which are typically used to treat early stages of periodontal disease. In contrast, surgical options such as flap surgery and bone grafting are usually required for advanced stages of the disease.

Finally, the end-use outlook of the periodontal disease market comprises hospitals, dental clinics, and other facilities. Hospitals are equipped with advanced medical technologies and specialists who can provide comprehensive care for severe periodontal disease cases. Dental clinics, on the other hand, offer a range of treatments for all types of periodontal disease and provide preventive care for early detection of the disease. Other facilities, such as community health centers and academic institutions, also play a role in providing periodontal disease treatment and education.

In conclusion, the global periodontal disease market is segmented by type, treatment outlook, and end-use outlook. This market continues to grow due to the high prevalence of periodontal disease and the increasing awareness of oral health. The market offers a variety of treatment options, and healthcare providers should consider the specific needs of patients when deciding on a course of treatment.

• In 2020, Dentsply Sirona Inc. acquired Byte, a fast-growing clear aligner company for USD 1.04 billion, with the aim of strengthening its position in the dental implant and clear aligner markets. In the same year, Nobel Biocare Services AG launched its NobelPearl dental implant system, which offers superior esthetics and performance in patients with peri-implantitis.

• In 2021, Institut Straumann AG acquired a 25% stake in Createch Medical SL, a Spanish company that specializes in 3D printing technology, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the digital dentistry market. Danaher Corporation also acquired Dentsply Sirona's SureSmile clear aligner system for USD 1.2 billion to expand its position in the clear aligner market. Zimmer Biomet announced the launch of its new Trabecular Metal Dental Implant system, which provides better osseointegration and long-term stability for patients suffering from peri-implantitis.

• In the same year, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. launched its new internal hexagon dental implant system, designed to offer better stability and osseointegration in patients with peri-implantitis. Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. also launched its new TSIII dental implant system, which provides faster and more predictable implant placement with better osseointegration for patients with peri-implantitis. Biomet 3i LLC introduced its new T3 dental implant system, designed to provide better bone stability and long-term success rates in patients with peri-implantitis.

• Finally, in 2022, Bicon, LLC launched its new 3.0mm diameter dental implant system, which provides clinicians with a minimally invasive option for patients with limited alveolar bone. Also, Institut Straumann AG launched its new BLX dental implant system, which offers better primary stability and faster osseointegration in patients with peri-implantitis. These developments show the increasing efforts by leading players to enhance their position in the dental implant and clear aligner markets, as well as expanding their product portfolios to cater to the specific needs of patients with peri-implantitis.

The global peri-implantitis market is a competitive and fragmented landscape, with a mix of large and small players vying for market share. The market is characterized by the presence of major companies such as Dentsply Sirona Inc., Implant Direct LLC, Biomet 3i LLC, Institut Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Bicon, LLC, Nobel Biocare Services AG, and Zimmer Biomet.

To maintain their position in the market, these major players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. For instance, in 2020, Dentsply Sirona Inc. acquired Byte, a rapidly growing clear aligner company, for USD 1.04 billion, to strengthen its position in the dental implant and clear aligner markets. Similarly, in 2021, Institut Straumann AG acquired a 25% stake in Createch Medical SL, a Spanish company specializing in 3D printing technology, to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the digital dentistry market.

The competitive landscape of the global peri-implantitis market is expected to remain intense in the coming years, with major players continually adopting strategies to gain an edge in the market.

