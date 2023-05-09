Global Periodontal Scalers Curettes Market to Reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global periodontal scalers curettes market size was USD 857.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Periodontal Scalers Curettes Market was USD 857.2 million in 2022 and is expected to increase to USD 1.2 billion by 2032, with a projected revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of periodontal disease and the use of minimally invasive procedures. The demand for periodontal treatment options, such as scaling and root planning, is on the rise due to bacterial periodontal infections resulting from poor dental hygiene, tobacco use, and an aging population.

Technological advancements in periodontal scalers and curettes, including ultrasonic devices and disposable tools, are driving market growth. Dental offices, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers are among the end-use industries that are in high demand for these devices. Additionally, government initiatives to improve oral healthcare, such as the National Oral Health Program in India, are also contributing to market growth.

However, the high cost of advanced equipment and a shortage of qualified dental professionals are expected to hinder market growth, as well as a lack of knowledge about periodontal diseases and limited reimbursement coverage for treatment options.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global dental scaler market is segmented based on product type and application. Handheld instruments and ultrasonic scalers are the two main types of dental scalers. Handheld instruments are a traditional tool used for dental cleaning and are still widely used in dental clinics. Ultrasonic scalers, on the other hand, are advanced devices that use high-frequency vibrations to remove plaque and tartar from teeth. The global dental scaler market is projected to see significant growth in the coming years, with both handheld instruments and ultrasonic scalers contributing to the market's revenue.

The application outlook of the dental scaler market is segmented based on the end-users, including hospitals, dental clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Dental clinics and hospitals are the primary end-users of dental scalers. In these settings, dental scalers are used to remove plaque and tartar from teeth and provide deep cleaning. Ambulatory surgical centers are also increasingly using dental scalers to perform dental procedures as they offer a more convenient and cost-effective alternative to hospital settings.

The dental scaler market is expected to see significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, such as periodontal disease and dental caries, and the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. As a result, several key players are investing in research and development to introduce more effective and efficient dental scaler devices. Some of the major players in the global dental scaler market include DENTSPLY SIRONA, Danaher Corporation, NSK Ltd., and W&H Group.

In conclusion, the global dental scaler market is poised for growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in dental technology, increasing dental disease prevalence, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Handheld instruments and ultrasonic scalers are the two main types of dental scalers, while dental clinics and hospitals are the primary end-users. Key players in the market are investing in research and development to introduce more efficient and effective dental scaler devices.

Strategic Development:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. released a new line of periodontal scalers and curettes named the ‘Intego Pro Ambidextrous Scalers and Curettes’ in 2022, which are suitable for both left and right-handed clinicians. This product range was designed to cater to the needs of clinicians who have to switch hands frequently during procedures, which saves time and reduces the risk of hand fatigue.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC announced the launch of the ‘EverEdge Scaler and Curette System’ in 2021, which is made of a special stainless steel alloy that provides better sharpness and durability than traditional stainless steel instruments. According to the company, the EverEdge system lasts up to 50% longer than other scalers and curettes.

In 2020, Young Innovations, Inc. acquired American Eagle Instruments, Inc., a company that manufactures dental instruments, including periodontal scalers and curettes. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Young Innovations' product portfolio and strengthening its presence in the periodontal instruments market.

DenMat Holdings, LLC also announced in 2019 the acquisition of the assets of PDT, Inc., which is a manufacturer of dental instruments, including periodontal scalers and curettes. This acquisition was aimed at expanding DenMat's product offerings and strengthening its presence in the periodontal instruments market.

Titan Instruments launched its ‘Titanium Line’ of periodontal scalers and curettes in 2018, which are made of a lightweight and durable titanium alloy that is easy to sterilize. The company claims that these instruments offer superior tactile sensitivity and reduced hand fatigue compared to traditional stainless steel instruments.

In 2020, Young Innovations, Inc. released the ‘American Eagle XP Single-Use Scalers and Curettes,’ which are disposable periodontal scalers and curettes that are intended for a single patient use. This product range was designed to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and improve infection control in dental practices.

Vista Dental Products launched the ‘StarBright Scaler and Curette System’ in 2019, which features a diamond-like carbon coating that provides superior sharpness and durability. The company claims that this system lasts up to 10 times longer than traditional stainless steel instruments and offers superior tactile sensitivity.

Competitive Landscape:

The global periodontal scalers curettes market is highly competitive, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. The market has been witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and the availability of advanced dental care technologies. The key players in the market are investing heavily in research and development activities to introduce innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of the dental care industry.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Young Innovations, Inc. are some of the leading players in the global periodontal scalers curettes market. These companies are focused on developing and introducing new and advanced dental care products to gain a competitive edge in the market. In addition, strategic acquisitions and collaborations with other key players in the market are some of the key strategies adopted by these companies to strengthen their market position.

Other major players in the market include DenMat Holdings, LLC, PDT, Inc., LM-Dental, Vista Dental Products, ZIRC Company, A. Titan Instruments, Premier Dental Products Company, and Paradise Dental Technologies. These companies are also focused on expanding their product portfolios and increasing their market share through strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. Overall, the global periodontal scalers curettes market is expected to continue witnessing significant growth in the coming years, with several key players vying for a larger share of the market.

