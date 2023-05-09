Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market to Reach USD 20.4 Billion by 2032 with 6% CAGR In Forecast Period

Reports And Data

The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market size was USD 12072.61 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20396.42 Million in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market is predicted to witness rapid revenue growth during the forecast period, with a revenue CAGR of 6%, from USD 12,072.61 million in 2022 to USD 20,396.42 million in 2032. The market is highly driven by the rising use of advanced diagnostic testing technologies and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infections, such as diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and cancer, along with the growing awareness about the benefits of early disease detection. Immunoprotein diagnostic testing is a method of determining the level of immunoproteins in the body for analyzing specific protein-related diseases such as pre-albumin, immunoglobulin, and others.

The increase in cancer cases worldwide, with an expected 10 million deaths in 2020, has further boosted the demand for immunoprotein diagnostic testing. In addition, the growing use of sophisticated diagnostic testing methods such as immunofluorescence assays, western blotting, and ELISA, have led to the early diagnosis and monitoring of illnesses, resulting in high accuracy, specificity, and sensitivity.

The market is expected to witness further growth due to the increasing public awareness of the benefits of early disease diagnosis, which facilitates prompt treatment, lowers chances of complications, and reduces mortality rates. Governments and healthcare organizations around the world are promoting the adoption of modern diagnostic testing technology to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global immunoassays market is projected to experience significant growth from 2019 to 2032, driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders, technological advancements in immunoassay techniques, and rising demand for personalized medicine. The market is segmented based on type outlook and application outlook.

The immunoassays market is categorized into ELISA, radioimmunoassay, immunofluorescence, and others. ELISA is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its wide range of applications and high sensitivity. The revenue generated from ELISA is projected to reach USD million by 2032.

Radioimmunoassay is another significant segment of the immunoassays market. This segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period due to its high specificity and sensitivity. The revenue generated from radioimmunoassay is projected to reach USD million by 2032. Immunofluorescence is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to its increasing use in the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. The revenue generated from immunofluorescence is projected to reach USD million by 2032.

The immunoassays market is further segmented based on application outlook, including oncology, infectious diseases, allergy testing, and others. Oncology is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising demand for targeted therapy. The revenue generated from oncology is projected to reach USD million by 2032. Infectious diseases are another significant segment of the immunoassays market. This segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as HIV, hepatitis, and influenza, among others. The revenue generated from infectious diseases is projected to reach USD million by 2032.

Strategic Development:

Abbott Laboratories announced the acquisition of Walk Vascular, LLC on 2 September 2021. The acquisition is intended to expand Abbott's product portfolio in vascular care and enable the company to provide a comprehensive solution for managing chronic kidney disease.

In March 2020, Danaher Corporation acquired Cytiva, a global company specializing in bioprocessing and manufacturing solutions, to strengthen its presence in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market and improve its product offerings in the life sciences industry.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. announced the acquisition of Stratos Genomics, a U.S. company specializing in DNA sequencing technology, on 22 May 2020. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing Roche's product portfolio in the genomic diagnostics market.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH acquired Varian Medical Systems, a U.S. company specializing in cancer treatment technology, on 15 August 2020. The acquisition was intended to strengthen Siemens' presence in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market and improve its product offerings in the medical technology industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is highly competitive, with a few major players holding a significant market share. These players are continually striving to expand their market share by implementing various strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Abbott Laboratories is one of the major players in the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. The company provides a broad range of products and services, including diagnostics, medical devices, and nutrition products. Abbott Laboratories is known for its innovation and strong focus on research and development.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is another significant player in the market. The company is a leading provider of in vitro diagnostics and molecular diagnostics. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has a strong presence in the global market, with a broad range of products and services. Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology company that provides solutions for diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental and applied solutions. The company has a broad portfolio of products and services and is known for its strong focus on innovation.

Other significant players in the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation. In conclusion, the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for market share. These players are continuously striving to expand their product portfolios and develop more effective products to meet the growing demand for immunoprotein diagnostic testing.

