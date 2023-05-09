Glass Ceramics Market Trends, Segments, Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2030

Reports And Data

rising investment in research & development to develop bioactive glass ceramics for bone and musculoskeletal tissue engineering is driving market growth

Increasing investment to accelerate research activities to develop bioactive glass ceramics & growing application of glass ceramics are some other factors that are expected to drive market” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., U, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global glass ceramics market experienced substantial growth and is projected to maintain a rapid revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to various factors such as the increasing utilization of glass ceramics in construction and aerospace industries, rising investments in the development of bioactive glass ceramics for bone and musculoskeletal tissue engineering, and usage in radome or missile nose cone.

One of the key benefits of glass ceramics is their strength, chemical inertness, and high compressive strength. Compared to conventional glasses, glass ceramics can conduct heat more effectively and exhibit greater strength at high temperatures. Glass ceramics are composed of partially crystallized glasses, consisting of a crystalline phase and an amorphous glass phase. Through a well-controlled heat treatment program, nano- and micro-grained polycrystalline phases are embedded in the residual glass phase to create glass ceramics. The chemical composition of glass ceramics includes CaO and P2O5, with apatite Ca10(PO4)6(F,Cl,OH)2 as the crystal phase. The resulting structure combines the benefits of crystalline phases with those of glasses, with properties ranging from transparent to opaque, depending on the amount of crystalline and glassy phases.

The market growth is expected to continue, driven by increasing investments in research and development to develop bioactive glass ceramics, as well as growing applications in the aerospace sector.

Glass Ceramics Market Segments:

The global glass ceramics market has been segmented in this report based on composition, end-use, and region. In terms of composition, the market is divided into Lithium-Aluminum-Silicate (ALS), Zinc-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (ZAS), Magnesium-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (MAS), and others. Based on end-use, the market is categorized into Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace, Optical, and others. Finally, the report provides a regional outlook for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In terms of end-use, the building & construction industry is a major consumer of glass ceramics. The excellent thermal and mechanical properties of glass ceramics make them suitable for various applications in construction, such as floor tiles, kitchen countertops, and bathroom fixtures. The electrical & electronics industry is another significant end-user, as glass ceramics are used in the production of electronic components, including high-temperature resistors and insulators.

The healthcare industry is also a significant end-user of glass ceramics. Bioactive glass ceramics are used in bone and musculoskeletal tissue engineering, while other types of glass ceramics are used in spinal repair and orthopedic applications. The aerospace industry also uses glass ceramics in various applications, including radomes and missile nose cones. Finally, glass ceramics are used in optical applications, such as lenses and mirrors.

Glass Ceramics Market Strategic Developments:

3D Glass Solutions, Inc., a company based in Albuquerque and specializing in the development of three-dimensional passive radio frequency devices based on glass, announced on January 31, 2022, that it had secured an additional USD 4 million in an extended Series B1 funding round. Using its patented low-loss photosensitive APEX glass ceramic technology, the company manufactures a variety of system-in-package (SiP) devices and components based on glass for RF electronics.

Glass Ceramics Market Competitive landscape:

The global glass ceramics market is highly competitive and includes various key players. Some of the major companies operating in the market include CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Kanger Glass-ceramic Co., Ltd., Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Ohara Corporation, Saint Gobain, Schott AG, and 3D Glass Solutions.

CoorsTek Inc. is a US-based company that provides advanced ceramics and specialty materials. Corning Inc. is a US-based company that produces specialty glass and ceramics. Kanger Glass-ceramic Co., Ltd. is a China-based company that specializes in the research and development of glass ceramics. Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial Co. Ltd. is also a China-based company that produces glass ceramics and related products.

Kyocera Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation that produces ceramics, electronics, and other products. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is a UK-based company that provides advanced materials for various applications. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company that produces glass for various applications. Ohara Corporation is another Japan-based company that manufactures glass and related products.

