Soil Management Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, and Growth Rate Through 2030

Increasing awareness regarding soil conservation, remediation, & need for improvement of soil health are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth

﻿Reduction in arable land, need for improvement in farm productivity due to rising population are some factors expected to further contribute to market revenue growth.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soil management market witnessed a strong performance in 2021 and is expected to experience rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing awareness of soil conservation, soil remediation, and the need to improve soil health and quality. Additionally, the reduction in arable land and the need to improve farm productivity in response to a rising population are expected to further contribute to market revenue growth.

Soil management involves the use of various treatments, practices, and processes to enhance the biological, physical, and chemical properties of the soil. This helps to improve soil fertility and health and addresses various problems such as soil erosion, reduced fertility due to the use of fertilizers and pesticides, and the effects of climate change on soil health. It includes soil amendment, soil conservation, and nutrient management, among other practices.

Effective soil management is crucial to maintain productive agricultural systems, particularly in light of rising population, pollution, and rapid urbanization. The importance of soil management is further heightened by the increased food production and crop cultivation necessary to meet rising food demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the market as it disrupted research activities, stalled the installation of various instruments on farms, and hindered the development of advanced farming techniques. These factors are expected to hamper revenue growth in the global soil management market.

Soil Management Market Segments:

In our report, we have segmented the global soil management market based on type, treatment, and region. Firstly, based on type, the market is divided into organic and inorganic segments. The organic segment is expected to have a larger market share due to the increasing demand for organic food and the benefits of organic soil management for long-term soil health.

Secondly, based on treatment, the market is segmented into biological, physiochemical, and thermal treatments. The biological treatment segment is expected to have the largest market share due to the increasing demand for sustainable farming practices and the benefits of biological soil management in improving soil health.

Lastly, based on region, the global soil management market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share due to the increasing demand for food, population growth, and the need to improve agricultural productivity.

Within each region, the report further segments the market into specific countries. In North America, the market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, the market is segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, the market is segmented into Brazil and the rest of Latin America. In the Middle East & Africa, the market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, and the rest of MEA.

Overall, the detailed segmentation in our report provides a comprehensive view of the global soil management market and its various segments, allowing for a better understanding of the market and its potential opportunities for growth.

Soil Management Market Strategic Developments:

The global soil management market is analyzed in our report based on three key segments: type, treatment, and region. In terms of type, the market is categorized into organic and inorganic. The treatment segment is further divided into biological, physiochemical, and thermal methods. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report provides revenue estimates in USD billion for the period of 2019-2030. Soil management involves various treatment procedures, practices, and processes to improve soil health and fertility, including soil amendment, soil conservation, and nutrient management. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing awareness regarding soil conservation and remediation, as well as the need for improved soil quality and health. Other factors contributing to market growth include the reduction in arable land and the need for improved farm productivity to meet the rising demand for food from a growing population.

Soil management is crucial for maintaining productive agricultural systems, especially in the face of challenges such as pollution, rapid urbanization, and the negative impact of climate change on soil quality. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the soil management market, causing delays in research activities, installation of farm instruments, and the development of advanced farming techniques, which could hinder the market's revenue growth.

Soil Management Market Competitive landscape:

The soil management market is highly competitive, with a wide range of players operating in the industry. The market is dominated by some of the major companies, such as Bayer Crop Science AG, Corteva AgriScience, Novozymes, BASF SE, and UPL Limited. These companies are constantly investing in research and development activities to come up with innovative products to meet the increasing demand for soil management.

Other key players in the market include Soil works LLC, DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co. Ltd, Isagro SpA, ADAMA Ltd (Makhteshim Agan Group), Raven Industries Inc., Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited, and SA Lime & Gypsum. These companies are also expanding their market presence by adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Bayer Crop Science AG, for instance, has been expanding its product portfolio through acquisitions. In 2018, the company acquired Monsanto, a leading provider of agricultural products, to strengthen its position in the market. Similarly, Corteva AgriScience has been expanding its market presence through partnerships and collaborations. In 2020, the company entered into a collaboration with Pivot Bio, a leader in microbial crop solutions, to develop and commercialize nitrogen-producing microbes.

