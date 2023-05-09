Glass Tile Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast till 2030

Reports And Data

Glass Tile Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global market for glass tiles was robust in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to grow steadily in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The increased consumption of glass tiles in industrial applications, such as restaurants, clinics, commercial complexes, and others, is a significant factor contributing to the market's revenue growth. These tiles are used to cover the interiors and exteriors of buildings, as well as to create decorative and artistic glass mosaics. Glass tiles, which are bits of glass formed into uniform shapes, have gained popularity as field and accent tiles in recent years. This can be attributed to technological advancements and the tiles' inherent features, such as their ability to provide strong colors and reflect light, as well as their water resistance. This factor is driving the market's revenue growth.

Glass tiles are a type of ceramic product made from raw materials like quartz sand, feldspar, and soda ash. They are heated to extremely high temperatures to create molten glass, which can then be processed using various techniques to produce tiles. Glass tiles can be used for indoor and outdoor surfaces, including walls, countertops, backsplashes, and more. This industry is in high demand because it can be utilized in both residential and non-residential settings. However, glass tiles are more difficult to install than ceramic or porcelain tiles and are more susceptible to breakage under high pressure due to their stiffness.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5398

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• SCG Ceramics (Thailand)

• Grupo Lamosa (Mexico)

• Grupo Cedasa (Brazil)

• RAK Ceramics (U.A.E.)

• Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil)

• PAMESA CERÁMICA SL (Spain)

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)

• STN Cerámica (Spain)

• Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited (Thailand)

• Cersanit Group (Poland)

• Somany Ceramics (India)

• PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia)

• Vitromex USA, Inc. (U.S.)

• Kale Group (India)

Driving Factors of Glass Tile Market

The factors driving the glass tile market include increased consumption of glass tiles in industrial applications, such as restaurants, clinics, commercial complexes, and others. These tiles are used for covering building interiors and exteriors, as well as for creating decorative and artistic glass mosaics. Additionally, glass tiles have gained popularity as field and accent tiles in recent years due to their inherent features, such as their ability to provide strong colors and reflect light, as well as their water resistance. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of glass tiles are also contributing to the growth of the market. However, it is important to note that glass tiles are more difficult to install than ceramic or porcelain tiles and are more susceptible to breakage under high pressure due to their stiffness.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glass-tile-market

The global Glass Tile market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Glazed Glass Tiles

• Unglazed Glass Tiles

• Others

Application/End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Commercial

• Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5398

Thank you for reading our report. For more inquiry or query on customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the best report suited to your needs.

Browse Our Related Links:

Polyurethane Films Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyurethane-pu-films-market

Water-Based Adhesive Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-based-adhesive-market

Epoxy Primer Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epoxy-primer-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



