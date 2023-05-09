Global Hospital Facilities Market to Reach USD 1234.7 Billion by 2032 with a Rapid Revenue CAGR of 5% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global hospital facilities market size was USD 795.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1234.7 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 5%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hospital Facilities Market is predicted to register a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period, according to recent data. The market size was USD 795.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1234.7 billion in 2032. The rising need for high-quality healthcare services, increasing number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, and demand for sophisticated medical technology are key drivers of the market's revenue growth.

Hospitals are increasingly adopting sustainable technology such as green roofs, solar panels, and energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, to reduce energy consumption and operational costs. Moreover, the demand for hospitals equipped with cutting-edge medical equipment and technologies is growing due to the aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Specialized facilities, such as cancer centers and cardiovascular centers, are being built to meet the demand for specialist healthcare services.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6381

However, a lack of healthcare experts and funding for hospital infrastructure, as well as increasing healthcare costs, are major factors that could hinder market revenue growth. Nonetheless, the implementation of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and other patient care technologies is expected to improve patient outcomes and assist hospitals in more effective patient data management, mistake reduction, and enhanced interprofessional communication.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global hospital facilities market is segmented based on facility type and service type. In terms of facility type, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. Hospitals hold the largest market share, owing to the increasing demand for high-quality healthcare services and the rising number of hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. The demand for more hospital facilities equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and modern equipment is increasing due to the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

In addition, the need for sustainable and energy-efficient healthcare facilities is also driving market revenue growth. Hospitals are increasingly using sustainable technology such as green roofs, solar panels, and energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems to cut energy consumption and operational costs. Moreover, hospital facilities with sustainable designs and green technologies are preferred by both patients and healthcare personnel because they offer a healthier and more pleasant environment to work in and recuperate in.

The market is also segmented based on service type, into in-house, outsourced, and others. In-house services held the largest market share in 2021 and are expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. In-house services are provided within the hospital or healthcare facility and are generally more cost-effective than outsourced services.

However, the trend towards outsourcing healthcare services is also on the rise, particularly for non-core activities such as laundry, food services, and facility management. This allows hospitals to focus on their core activities, such as patient care and treatment. Other services in the market include medical waste management, emergency medical services, and home healthcare services.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hospital-facilities-market

Strategic development:

Philips Healthcare acquired BioTelemetry on December 18, 2020, with the aim of expanding its portfolio of patient monitoring products and accelerating its growth in the remote patient monitoring market. The acquisition will provide Philips Healthcare with new opportunities to advance its offerings in this rapidly growing sector.

On July 16, 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. completed the acquisition of QIAGEN N.V., a leading supplier of sample and assay technologies used in molecular diagnostics, applied testing, and pharmaceutical and biotech markets. With this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific aims to enhance its position in the molecular diagnostics sector and improve its capabilities in the life sciences market. This acquisition will allow Thermo Fisher Scientific to offer a broader range of products and services to its customers.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hospital facilities market is highly competitive, with a range of major players operating in the industry. These players are working to improve their market position and offer a wide range of healthcare solutions and services to meet the growing demand for high-quality healthcare services.

Some of the major players in the global hospital facilities market include General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company. These companies offer a wide range of healthcare solutions, including diagnostic equipment, medical devices, and healthcare IT solutions.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop advanced healthcare solutions and technologies to cater to the growing demand for high-quality healthcare services. They are also focusing on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market presence and strengthen their position in the global hospital facilities market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6381

In addition, these companies are adopting sustainable practices to reduce their environmental footprint and meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly healthcare facilities. They are also working towards improving patient outcomes and enhancing patient experience by leveraging advanced patient care technologies such as Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), telemedicine, patient portals, and mobile health apps.

Browse for more reports:

Medical Membranes Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-membranes-market

Electrosurgery Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electrosurgery-devices-market

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pharmaceutical-processing-seals-market

Eclinical Solutions Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/eclinical-solutions-market

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-adhesive-tapes-market