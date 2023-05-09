Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2032 with a Rapid CAGR of 4.8% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Intravenous (IV) solutions market size USD 7.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2032, and register a rapid CAGR of 4.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market on a global scale is projected to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, with the market size expected to rise from USD 7.8 billion in 2022 to USD 12.5 billion by 2032. The rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, such as cancer and diabetes, and increasing geriatric population and prevalence of cancer are significant factors contributing to market revenue growth. Intravenous fluid regulation plays a vital role in controlling the amount of fluid received intravenously through the bloodstream, using a thin tube inserted into one of the veins connected to a bag with fluids, including water with electrolytes, sugar, and nutrients added.

The market's revenue growth is driven by the increasing use of IV solutions in emergency scenarios to provide drugs and fluids to critically ill patients. IV solutions are used in hospitals and clinics to treat patients with chronic illnesses, hydrate patients who cannot swallow food or liquids orally, and to maintain electrolyte balance during and after surgical procedures. Additionally, the rising trend of self-administration of intravenous treatments is expected to drive market revenue growth as the population ages and more individuals require home healthcare.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6388

The development of new technologies that make intravenous administration safer and more effective is also expected to drive market revenue growth. However, the high cost of intravenous treatments and the possibility of problems from their use are significant factors that could impede market revenue growth. Access to alternative therapies and a shortage of qualified healthcare professionals who can administer IV solutions are also potential restraints to market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global intravenous (IV) solutions market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2019-2032. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-use outlook.

The product type segment includes crystalloids, colloids, and other types of IV solutions. Crystalloids and colloids are the two most commonly used types of IV solutions. Crystalloids are fluids that contain small molecules and are used to increase fluid volume in the body. Colloids, on the other hand, contain larger molecules and are used to increase blood volume. The other types of IV solutions segment includes specialized solutions used for specific medical conditions.

The application segment includes fluid and electrolyte balance, nutritional support, blood transfusion, and other applications. Fluid and electrolyte balance is the most common application for IV solutions. Nutritional support is the second most common application, especially for patients who are unable to eat or drink. Blood transfusion is another important application for IV solutions.

The end-use outlook segment includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Hospitals are the largest end-user of IV solutions. They use IV solutions to treat patients with various medical conditions. ASCs are also a significant end-user of IV solutions, especially for outpatient surgeries and procedures.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intravenous-solutions-market

Strategic development:

Grifols S.A. released Xembify on December 12, 2019. Xembify is a subcutaneous immunoglobulin infusion designed to aid patients with primary immunodeficiency, with the goal of improving their quality of life and convenience during regular immunoglobulin therapy.

On February 26, 2019, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA acquired NxStage Medical, Inc., which is a manufacturer of dialysis equipment and products used in the treatment of end-stage renal disease. The acquisition was made to enhance the company's product offerings in the renal care market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global IV solutions market is a highly competitive industry, dominated by large and medium-sized players, who hold the majority of the market revenue. In order to expand their presence in the market, major players are utilizing various strategies, such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations. The global IV solutions market report includes some of the major companies operating in the industry, including Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Grifols S.A., ICU Medical, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd., JW Life Science, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is a leading player in the global IV solutions market, offering a wide range of products, including saline solutions, dextrose solutions, and lactated Ringer's solutions. The company has been focusing on expanding its product offerings through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is another major player in the IV solutions market, with a strong presence in the renal care market. In 2019, the company acquired NxStage Medical, Inc., a manufacturer of dialysis equipment and products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, with the aim of enhancing its product offerings.

Grifols S.A. launched its Xembify product in 2019, which is a subcutaneous immunoglobulin infusion used to treat patients with primary immunodeficiency. The company has been focusing on improving the convenience and quality of life for patients who require regular immunoglobulin therapy.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6388

Overall, the global IV solutions market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and the growing trend of self-administration of intravenous treatments.

Browse for more reports:

Next Generation Sequencing Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/next-generation-sequencing-market

Protein Labeling Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-labeling-market

Breast Biopsy Device Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-biopsy-device-market

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electroencephalography-eeg-devices-market

Hearing Amplifiers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hearing-amplifiers-market