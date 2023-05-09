Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market Projected to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2032 with a 5% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global systemic scleroderma treatment market size was USD 1.74 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 Billion in 2032, and register a CAGR of 5%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2032, up from USD 1.74 Billion in 2022. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of systemic scleroderma, the growing awareness of the need for early diagnosis and treatment, and advancements in medical technology. Systemic scleroderma is a rare autoimmune condition that affects the skin, blood vessels, and internal organs, causing excessive collagen formation and connective tissue damage, primarily affecting women. The severity of symptoms varies depending on the extent of tissue damage, and the disease is associated with various complications, such as gastrointestinal involvement, interstitial lung disease, and pulmonary hypertension.

One of the leading drivers of market revenue growth is the rising incidence of systemic scleroderma, with women being primarily affected, and African Americans and Native Americans having a higher risk of contracting the disease. Additionally, growing awareness of the need for early detection and treatment, aided by technological advancements, is driving demand for systemic scleroderma treatments. Increased funding for research and development is leading to the development of safer and more effective treatment options.

Medical technological advancements are also contributing to market revenue growth, with targeted treatments, such as immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, DMARDs, and biologics, playing a significant role in the evolution of systemic scleroderma treatment. The accessibility of these therapies is expected to drive market revenue growth in the coming years.

However, the high cost of systemic scleroderma treatments and a lack of awareness in some regions are expected to restrain market revenue growth. Patients in low- and middle-income countries face significant obstacles due to the high expense of care, while in some areas, there is a lack of knowledge about the disease and available treatments. Despite these challenges, the systemic scleroderma treatment market is expected to grow significantly due to the aforementioned factors.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The systemic scleroderma treatment market revenue can be broken down by treatment type and disease type outlooks. From 2019 to 2032, the revenue projection for each treatment type is as follows:

Immunosuppressants: Immunosuppressants are expected to generate the most revenue, with a projected revenue of USD 0.94 Billion in 2022 and a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this treatment type is expected to reach USD 1.5 Billion.

Calcium Channel Blockers: Calcium Channel Blockers are expected to generate a revenue of USD 0.49 Billion in 2022, with a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this treatment type is expected to reach USD 0.78 Billion.

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists are expected to generate a revenue of USD 0.24 Billion in 2022, with a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this treatment type is expected to reach USD 0.36 Billion.

Prostacyclin Analogues: Prostacyclin Analogues are expected to generate a revenue of USD 0.07 Billion in 2022, with a revenue CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this treatment type is expected to reach USD 0.09 Billion.

Others: Other systemic scleroderma treatments are expected to generate a revenue of USD 0.17 Billion in 2022, with a revenue CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this treatment type is expected to reach USD 0.19 Billion.

The systemic scleroderma treatment market revenue can also be broken down by disease type outlooks. From 2019 to 2032, the revenue projection for each disease type is as follows:

Limited Cutaneous Systemic Scleroderma: Limited Cutaneous Systemic Scleroderma is expected to generate the most revenue, with a projected revenue of USD 1.04 Billion in 2022 and a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this disease type is expected to reach USD 1.6 Billion.

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Scleroderma: Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Scleroderma is expected to generate a revenue of USD 0.77 Billion in 2022, with a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this disease type is expected to reach USD 1.2 Billion.

Others: Other systemic scleroderma diseases are expected to generate a revenue of USD 0.07 Billion in 2022, with a revenue CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. By 2032, the revenue for this disease type is expected to reach USD 0.09 Billion.

Strategic development:

During 2021, Gilead Sciences and Galapagos NV announced their strategic collaboration aimed at developing and commercializing novel small-molecule inhibitors of autotaxin to treat fibrotic diseases, including systemic scleroderma. Gilead's expertise in drug development, coupled with Galapagos' proprietary drug discovery platform, holds significant promise for the development of potential treatments for this debilitating condition.

In the same year, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG announced positive results from a phase 3 clinical trial of tocilizumab, an interleukin-6 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). The trial demonstrated that tocilizumab significantly reduced the rate of decline in lung function in patients with SSc-ILD compared to placebo.

Also in 2020, Celgene Corporation announced positive results from a phase 2 clinical trial of Otezla (apremilast) for the treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc), a subset of systemic scleroderma. The trial demonstrated that Otezla significantly improved skin thickness and quality of life in patients with dcSSc compared to placebo.

In 2021, Gilead Sciences announced that their new treatment, Pemigatinib (Fycederin), had received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of systemic scleroderma. This oral medication inhibits the activity of an enzyme called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR), which is involved in the progression of fibrosis in systemic sclerosis.

Sanofi also announced positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial of their investigational drug SAR439459 in 2021. This monoclonal antibody targets a protein called CD38, which is involved in the regulation of immune cell function. The study showed promising results in reducing skin thickening and improving lung function in patients with systemic scleroderma.

In 2020, Roche received FDA approval for their drug tocilizumab (Actemra) for the treatment of systemic scleroderma-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). This monoclonal antibody inhibits the activity of a protein called Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which is involved in the immune response and inflammation. The approval was based on positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial showing significant improvement in lung function in patients with SSc-ILD.

Competitive Landscape:

The global systemic scleroderma treatment market is fiercely competitive, with several significant and medium-sized players dominating the market. These players are adopting a variety of strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as developing and testing more efficient products to stay ahead of their competitors. The market report highlights several major companies in the global systemic scleroderma treatment market, including Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., Celgene Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and AbbVie Inc.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to come up with new treatments and medicines for the disease. For instance, Gilead Sciences has entered into a strategic collaboration with Galapagos NV to develop novel small-molecule inhibitors of autotaxin for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including systemic scleroderma. Similarly, Boehringer Ingelheim is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BI 655130, a monoclonal antibody that targets a protein called Transforming Growth Factor beta (TGF-beta), in treating systemic scleroderma.

Furthermore, major pharmaceutical companies are receiving FDA approval for their systemic scleroderma treatments. For instance, in 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Gilead Sciences' Pemigatinib (Fycederin), an oral medication that inhibits the activity of an enzyme called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR), for the treatment of systemic scleroderma. Additionally, Roche received FDA approval for tocilizumab (Actemra), a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of a protein called Interleukin-6 (IL-6), for the treatment of systemic scleroderma-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).

Overall, the global systemic scleroderma treatment market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the growing demand for effective treatments. The involvement of major pharmaceutical companies in research and development is expected to further drive the market growth.

