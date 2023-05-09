Vietnam Mobile Payment Market2023: Expeditious Growth Expected in Coming Years | MOVI, M_SERVICE

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market research report provides an overview of the industry's competitive landscape to assist the prominent players in enhancing their market shares and competitiveness in the industry. The study uses Porter's five forces model and a qualitative approach to analyze the competitive environment of the industry. The research study also discusses key investment opportunities that can benefit industry stakeholders. These analysis structures' relative market shares and CAGR are used to estimate them. The study identifies the major market players, their financial circumstances, and their relative global market shares.

The Vietnam mobile payment market size was valued at $250 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,732 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The company profiles in the study also discuss tactical developments such as product launches, collaborations, joint alliances, new covenants, acquisitions and mergers, investments in R&D, and regional development of significant companies operating in the sector on a global and regional level.

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Market Size Estimations-

The Vietnam Mobile Payment Market report assesses the market's applicability for the study period, demographics, and growth potential. This factor contributes to the evaluation of the market's size and provides a framework for how the market will maintain its current growth structure over time. The market study also emphasizes the current and upcoming investment opportunities for the various segments. These minute details have been carefully designed to assist stakeholders in thoroughly describing the actual market investment scenario.

Leading market players in the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market include:

Movi, M_Service, National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), NganLuong.vn, OnePAY, Orange, PayPal Holdings, Inc., SohaPay Electronic Payment Tool, VietUnion Online Services Corporation (Payoo), and VNG Corp.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market-

The outbreak of the pandemic had a significant impact across the globe and slowed socioeconomic growth. As a result, the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market report provides an economic evaluation of the sector throughout the pandemic. The study also breaks down the impact of COVID-19 on the market qualitatively. In addition, the research work supports market revenue based on the pandemic's overall impact on the industry and sheds light on the post-COVID scenario in the coming years.

The report also focuses on the key tactics used by the major players throughout the global health crisis. Furthermore, it provides a clear framework for how the pandemic affected sales, the supply chain, and other crucial aspects of the market. Moreover, the market has been balanced with the aid of specific rules and regulations as well as helpful actions taken by governmental bodies. In order to achieve its objective, the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market has also been rectified.

Global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Segmentation-

By Type

PROXIMITY PAYMENT

REMOTE PAYMENT

BY MODE OF TRANSACTION

Short Message Service

Wireless Application Protocol

Near-Field Communication

BY END USER

PERSONAL

BUSINESS

BY APPLICATION

Hospitality & Tourism

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Airtime Transfer & Top-Ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

Key Points Discussed in the Report-

What are the primary tactics employed by the leading market players?

What are the main factors and opportunities promoting the growth of the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market?

Which regions of the world are covered by the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market report?

What share of the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market market would Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA each hold during the forecast period?

How has COVID-19 impacted the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market market?

Which application segment holds the leading share in the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market?

