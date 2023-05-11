Spectacular 2016-17 National Treasures Jaylen Brown Signed Rookie Patch Logoman Card Among Goldin Auctions Headliners
Offered Is The One-of-One Jaylen Brown Signed Rookie Patch Logoman Basketball Card.
The Logoman Rookie Card is considered the apex investment in sports cards today. The limited production of Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) cards contributes to their rarity and scarcity. The Card Is #1/1”HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2016-17 National Treasures Jaylen Brown Logoman Rookie Autograph Card is currently on offer in the Goldin May Elite Sports Auction. The Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s wholly unique Logoman Card was Autographed in his debut year and is signed in blue ink. The #1/1 Card is encapsulated and assessed “Authentic” by PSA, with the Autograph Certified and Graded GEM MINT 10.
— Dave Amerman, Head of Revenue & Sports Consignments at Goldin Auctions
Dave Amerman, Head of Revenue & Sports Consignments at Goldin Auctions, emphasized, “The Logoman Rookie Card is considered the apex investment in sports cards today. The limited production of Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) cards contributes to their rarity and scarcity, two key factors driving the value of collectibles. The potential for High Returns-Investing in the right RPA card can yield substantial returns, as the values of certain players' cards have skyrocketed in recent years. For example, a 2009 Stephen Curry RPA card sold for just a few thousand in 2009; in 2021, it sold for a record-breaking $5.9 million.
In many cases, a rookie doesn't even have to be an all-time great, just the potential to be one. A National Treasures Luka Doncic from the same set as the Curry sold for a staggering 4.6 million in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s National Treasures Logoman sold in 2020 for $1.8 million but is now valued at $3.3 million. According to the prices collectors are paying, Giannis and Luka are air apparent to Curry and Lebron. Shai Gligeous-Alexander broke out this year with an exceptional season, and his Logoman sold in March of this year for $228,000. Jalen Brown is in a similar class as Shai in points per game, and both seem to have bright futures ahead. With the Celtics making a run at the title this year, the Jalen Brown Logoman could fetch a healthy number should collectors share the sentiments they have with Shai.”
Ken Goldin, Founder of Goldin Auctions, adds, “This is a rare opportunity to own an RPA Card. During the course of his seven-season NBA career, Brown has evolved from being a reliable complement to teammate Jayson Tatum into a superstar in his own right, capable of taking over games on both ends of the court. Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 regular season, the best marks of his career in each category. As Brown leads his organized, efficient Celtics squad into their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, this card is an exceptional, singular celebration of an ascendent hardwood competitor.”
The May Elite Sports Auction is currently live and ends on May 31st.
About Goldin Auctions:
Goldin is the leading collectibles marketplace. Founder Ken Goldin has sold more than $1.5 billion in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history, and pop culture. The company routinely sets records for the most expensive trading cards and other memorabilia ever sold. Lifelong collectors and new hobbyists alike trust Goldin because the company professionally authenticates everything it sells. Goldin is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, The Jackie Robinson Foundation, and the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. Learn more at goldin.co, and on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.
