Gene Synthesis Market Size : Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gene synthesis market refers to the industry that provides custom-made genes for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Gene synthesis involves the artificial assembly of nucleotides to create a synthetic DNA sequence that matches a natural gene or a novel gene designed by researchers.

The global gene synthesis market generated $1.11 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing demand for gene synthesis in drug discovery and development, genetic engineering, and gene therapy is driving the growth of this market.

The market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry, including Brooks Automation, Inc., Boster Biological Technology, Twist Bioscience, Codex DNA, Biomatik, Promab Biotechnologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genscript Technology, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and OriGene Technologies, Inc. These companies offer a range of gene synthesis services, from standard gene synthesis to complex gene editing and gene assembly.

The gene synthesis market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for synthetic genes in various applications, including drug development, agriculture, and biotechnology. Advances in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, are also expected to drive the growth of the gene synthesis market, as they require high-quality synthetic genes for their applications.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the gene synthesis market.

There were severe disruptions in the supply of materials and logistical operations during the initial phase of the pandemic, which hampered the market growth.

However, as the demand for COVID-19 vaccines rose globally, the use of gene synthesis methods also increased by scientists and researchers to analyze the physiology of the viral genome on human DNA.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global gene synthesis market based on method, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The solid phase synthesis segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global gene synthesis market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The PCR based enzyme synthesis segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the Chip based DNA synthesis segment.

In terms of end user, the academic and research institutes segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-fifths of the global gene synthesis market in 2021 and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue in 2031. The same segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 18.7% through 2031. The report also discusses the biotech and pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other segments.

The market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global gene synthesis market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global gene synthesis market analyzed in the research include Brooks Automation, Inc., Boster Biological Technology, Twist Bioscience, Codex DNA, Biomatik, Promab Biotechnologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genscript Technology, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and OriGene Technologies, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global gene synthesis market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The solid phase synthesis sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and PCR based enzyme synthesis sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

The academic and research institutes sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and it is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

The North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

