SPLC Files DOJ Complaint to Address Ongoing Discrimination in Jefferson Parish School District

(in English, Spanish and Arabic)

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) submitted an administrative complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice seeking federal intervention to address pervasive and ongoing discrimination against students and families in the Jefferson Parish School District.

The complaint describes numerous civil rights violations under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act against students of color, emergent multilingual students and families, students with disabilities and students experiencing homelessness in the district. The complaint details language access issues that often result in wrongful enrollment denials and limited access to important information such as school transportation. The complaint also documents incidents of racial and ethnic bullying and retaliation against those who speak up.

On one occasion, during Black History Month at a predominately white school, a photo of Black students was posted online by peers with a racist caption. Although the school conducted a bullying investigation, the school has not taken appropriate steps to separate the accused harassers from their targets, the complaint states.

“Today, we join the children of Jefferson Parish and their families in asking the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice to heed their call for equity and justice by demanding the Jefferson Parish School District and local school board comply with federal mandates that prohibit schools from discriminating against students based on race and national origin,” said SPLC Senior Supervising Attorney Luz Lopez. “All children, regardless of race or ability to speak English, deserve access to a quality education in a safe, accessible environment. We urge the Civil Rights Division to take action to ensure the district and local school board meet their responsibilities to the community they serve.”

The complaint also addresses concerns the SPLC raised last month about the district’s plans to move, consolidate and close several schools before the start of the 2023-2024 school year, and the disproportionate impact of the school closures on Black and Latino students. The overall student population for the Jefferson Parish School District is 34 percent Black, 37 percent Hispanic and 22 percent white. However, the schools announced for closure predominantly serve Black and Latino students, according to the complaint.

A coalition of local advocacy groups, including Familias Unidas en Acción and the SPLC tracked numerous civil rights violations and incidents of discrimination since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The stories were shared with the U.S. Department of Justice under anonymity to prevent retaliation against students and families.

The SPLC filed a similar complaint in 2012 on behalf of Latino students in the Jefferson Parish School District, which resulted in a settlement agreement to address concerns involving language access, bullying and retaliation. However, years later, the problems persist. The SPLC and its coalition members are requesting a meeting with the Educational Opportunities Section of the Civil Rights Division and subsequent intervention to remedy these civil rights violations.

Multiple local civil rights and advocacy groups have signed on to the letter from SPLC, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, Step Up Louisiana, Rejoice, Inc., Friends of Dandrige and Supporters of Washington, Inc.

SPANISH / ESPAÑOL:

SPLC Presenta una Queja ante el DOJ para Abordar la Discriminación Continua en el Distrito Escolar de la Parroquia de Jefferson

PARROQUIA DE JEFFERSON, La. — Hoy, el Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) presentó una queja administrativa ante la División de Derechos Civiles del Departamento de Justicia de los EE. UU. en busca de una intervención federal para abordar la discriminación persistente y generalizada contra los estudiantes y las familias en el Distrito Escolar de la Parroquia de Jefferson.

La denuncia describe numerosas violaciones de los derechos civiles bajo el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964 contra estudiantes de color, estudiantes y familias multilingües emergentes, estudiantes con discapacidades y estudiantes sin hogar en el distrito. La queja detalla los problemas de acceso al idioma que a menudo resultan en denegaciones de inscripción erróneas y acceso limitado a información importante, como el transporte escolar. La denuncia también documenta incidentes de intimidación racial y étnica y represalias contra quienes dicen lo que piensan.

En una ocasión, durante el Mes de la Historia Afroamericana en una escuela predominantemente blanca, algunos estudiantes publicaron en línea una fotografía de estudiantes afroamericanos con una leyenda racista. Aunque la escuela llevó a cabo una investigación sobre el acoso escolar, la escuela no ha tomado las medidas adecuadas para separar a los acosadores acusados de sus objetivos, afirma la denuncia.

“Hoy, nos unimos a los niños de la Parroquia de Jefferson y sus familias para pedirle a la División de Derechos Civiles del Departamento de Justicia de los EE. UU. que preste atención a su llamado a la equidad y la justicia exigiendo que el distrito escolar de la Parroquia de Jefferson y la junta escolar local cumplan con los mandatos federales que prohíben que las escuelas discriminen a los estudiantes por motivos de raza y origen nacional”, dijo la abogada/supervisora de SPLC, Luz López. “Todos los niños, independientemente de su raza o habilidad para hablar inglés, merecen acceso a una educación de calidad en un entorno seguro y accesible. Instamos a la División de Derechos Civiles a que tome medidas para garantizar que el distrito y la junta escolar local cumplan con sus responsabilidades con la comunidad a la que sirven”.

La queja también aborda las preocupaciones que SPLC planteo el mes pasado sobre los planes del distrito para trasladar, consolidar y cerrar varias escuelas antes del inicio del año escolar 2023-2024, y el impacto desproporcionado del cierre de escuelas a los estudiantes afroamericanos y latinos. La población estudiantil general del Distrito Escolar de la Parroquia de Jefferson es 34 por ciento afroamericana, 37 por ciento hispana y 22 por ciento blanca. Sin embargo, las escuelas anunciadas para el cierre son atendidas predominantemente por estudiantes afroamericanos y latinos, según la denuncia.

Una coalición de grupos de defensa locales, incluidas Familias Unidas en Acción y SPLC, rastrearon numerosas violaciones de los derechos civiles e incidentes de discriminación desde el comienzo del año escolar 2021-2022. Las historias se compartieron con el Departamento de Justicia de EE. UU. bajo anonimato para evitar represalias contra estudiantes y familias.

El SPLC presentó una queja similar en 2012 en nombre de estudiantes latinos en el distrito escolar de la Parroquia de Jefferson, que resultó en un acuerdo de conciliación para abordar las preocupaciones relacionadas con el acceso al idioma, la intimidación y las represalias. Sin embargo, años después, los problemas persisten. El SPLC y los miembros de su coalición están solicitando una reunión con la Sección de Oportunidades Educativas de la División de Derechos Civiles y la subsiguiente intervención para remediar estas violaciones de derechos civiles.

Múltiples grupos locales de defensa y derechos civiles han firmado la carta de SPLC, incluida la American Civil Liberties Union of Louisians, Step Up Louisiana, Rejoice, Inc., Friends of Dandrige y Supporters of Washington, Inc.

ARABIC/ عربي:

ملفات SPLC - شكوى وزارة العدل لاتخاذ اللازم ضد التمييز المستمر في مدرسة منطقة جيفرسون باريش

جيفرسون باريش، لويزيانا قدم اليوم مركز قانون الفقر الجنوبي (SPLC) شكوى إدارية إلى مكتب الحقوق المدنية بوزارة العدل الأمريكية مطالبًا إياه بالتدخل الفيدرالي لاتخاذ اللازم تجاه التمييز المتفشي والمستمر ضد الطلاب والعائلات في مدرسة منطقة جيفرسون باريش.

تضم الشكوى العديد مما يعتبر انتهاكات للحقوق المدنية بموجب الباب السادس من قانون الحقوق المدنية لعام 1964 ضد الطلاب الملونين والطلاب الجدد متعددي اللغات والعائلات والطلاب ذوي الإعاقة والطلاب الذين بدون مأوى في المنطقة. تشرح الشكوى بالتفصيل المشكلات الناتجة عن اختلاف اللغة، والتي غالبًا ما تؤدي إلى رفض طلبات التسجيل بسبب الأخطاء الواردة فيها والوصول المحدود إلى المعلومات المهمة مثل التنقل من وإلى المدرسة. كما توثق الشكوى أيضًا عدد من حوادث التنمر العنصري والعرقي والانتقام ممن يفصحون عن ذلك.

في إحدى المناسبات، خلال شهر تاريخ السود في مدرسة معظم طلابها من أصحاب البشرة البيضاء، نشر بعض الطلاب صورة للطلاب السود على الإنترنت مع تعليق عنصري. وعلى الرغم من قيام المدرسة بإجراء تحقيق في واقعة التنمر هذه، إلا أنها لم تتخذ الخطوات اللازمة لتحول بين هؤلاء المتنمرين وبين أهدافهم حسبما جاء في الشكوى.

هذا وقالت لوز لوبيز، كبير محاميي مركز قانون الفقر الجنوبي (SPLC) "نضم اليوم صوتنا إلى أصوات الأطفال وعائلاتهم في جيفرسون باريش لمطالبة مكتب الحقوق المدنية بوزارة العدل الأمريكية بتحقيق الإنصاف والعدالة، ودعوة مدرسة منطقة جيفرسون باريش ومجلس المدرسة المحلي إلى الامتثال للتعليمات الفيدرالية التي تمنع المدارس من التمييز ضد الطلاب على أساس العرق أو الأصول المحلية". "يستحق جميع الأطفال، بغض النظر عن العرق أو القدرة على التحدث باللغة الإنجليزية، الحصول على تعليم جيد في بيئة آمنة مُيسرة. لذلك نهيب بمكتب الحقوق المدنية لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان وفاء مجلس إدارة المدرسة المحلي والمنطقة بمسؤولياتهم تجاه المجتمع الذي يخدمونه".

تتناول الشكوى أيضًا المخاوف التي أثارها مركز قانون الفقر الجنوبي (SPLC) الشهر الماضي حول خطط المنطقة لنقل ودمج وإغلاق العديد من المدارس قبل بداية العام الدراسي 2023-2024، والأثر السلبي لإغلاق المدارس على الطلاب السود ومن أصول لاتينية. يبلغ إجمالي عدد الطلاب في مدرسة منطقة جيفرسون باريش 34 بالمائة من السود و37 بالمائة من أصول أسبانية و22 بالمائة من البيض. ومع ذلك، تخدم المدارس التي تم الإعلان عن إغلاقها، في الغالب، الطلاب السود ومن أصول لاتينية، كما جاء في الشكوى.

هذا وقد قام تحالف يضم مجموعات الدفاع عن الحقوق المحلية، بما في ذلك Familias Unidas en Acción وSPLC بتقصي العديد من حالات انتهاك الحقوق المدنية وحوادث التمييز منذ بداية العام الدراسي 2021-2022. وقد تم عرض القصص على وزارة العدل الأمريكية دون ذكر أسماء لتجنب الأعمال الانتقامية ضد الطلاب وعائلاتهم.

كما قدم مركز SPLC شكوى مشابهة في عام 2012 نيابة عن الطلاب من أصول لاتينية في مدرسة منطقة جيفرسون باريش، الأمر الذ أدى للوصول إلى اتفاق تسوية لاتخاذ اللازم تجاه المشاكل المتعلقة باختلاف اللغة والتنمر والأعمال الانتقامية. ومع ذلك، لا زالت المشاكل مستمرة. تقدم مركز SPLC وأعضاء التحالف بطلب لعقد اجتماع مع قسم الفرص التعليمية بشعبة الحقوق المدنية والتدخل اللاحق لاتخاذ اللازم تجاه هذه الانتهاكات للحقوق المدنية.

وقعت العديد من مجموعات الحقوق المدنية والمدافعين عنها على الرسالة الصادرة من مركز SPLC، بما في ذلك اتحاد الحريات المدنية الأمريكي، و Step Up Louisiana، وRejoice, Inc، وFriends of Dandrige، وSupporters of Washington Inc.