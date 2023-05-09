10 New Disruptive Startups Have Joined Tezos Art Ecosystem
Fuelarts x Tezos Accelerator for Art+Tech Startups completed the batch 2023
We're excited to welcome these startups to the Tezos community. This program has been important in providing the proper education, experience, and support for Art+Tech startups to enter the Web3 world”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, THE USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After 2.5 months of intense acceleration, the best international Art+Tech startups in Web3 completed the program, integrated blockchain tools powered by the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, and pitched their innovative projects to investors and the international Art+Tech community. They are now ready to continue their disruptive progress, offering advanced technological solutions to the art market in tune with the current time and demand.
— Mason Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer of The Tezos Foundation
Ten startups were chosen from over 200 applications to complete the Fuelarts x Tezos accelerator. Over the course of 3 months, these ten startups received professional guidance and mentorship from the Art, Tech, Marketing, and Finance sectors to refine their market fit, revise business models and Go-To-Market strategies, and improve Investment decks and marketing campaigns. The ten startups are as follows:
- AerariumChain: a SaaS solution to support museums from preservation to crowdfunding through NFTs.
- ArtSquare.io: Blue chip art fractional shares exchange.
- CHEYNI: building the first NETFLIX economy platform for collectibles.
- Comic 3.0: The next generation of Graphic Storytelling for Web3.
- Ikonospace: building a new Web 3.0 social network to display and share artworks online.
- Kaleido: Where physical art and digital experiences collide.
- M1X Labs: NFT discovery and curation dApp on the Tezos blockchain.
- NFT Biennial: the world's First Art NFT Biennial.
- Phygital+: a no-code AI Workspace for Art, Design, Tech, and Web3 startups.
- PromptSea: securely share AI works and prompts with special permission NFT.
Out of 10 startups, 4 are already utilizing AI technologies in their operations: Comic 3.0, PromptSea, AeraruimChain, and Phygital+. The most recent startup to catch the attention of the tech industry is Phygital+, which recently received a grant from OpenAI and has already drawn interest from tech giant Microsoft. Additionally, Kaleido, another startup in the accelerator program, won a Webby Award in the "Best Art, Culture, and Event App" category.
The Live Demo Day was attended by more than 50 investors, including both large institutional Web3 funds and private business angels. In total, the video pitches for the accelerator program were viewed by over 500 individuals and companies. Some participants in the Fuelarts x Tezos Accelerator batch have already received initial requests and are currently negotiating with investors.
“This was already Fuelarts' third batch of successful accelerator participants, but the first one in collaboration with Tezos. Witnessing the exponential growth and progress of these startups has been truly inspiring, and we are immensely proud of their achievements. We’ll stay in touch with our graduates and provide them with attention and support. We try to instill the same values in our graduates - respect for art, striving for Art+Tech excellence, and attention to colleagues in the market”, admitted Denis Belkevich, Fuelarts General Partner.
More about the graduates:
AerariumChain (Italy) uses high-definition 3D scans of physical artworks like paintings or sculptures to monitor their conservation status with AI, and helps museums fund their mission by creating fractional NFTs that let anyone experience the hyper-realistic 3D of their artworks. https://aerariumchain.com/en/
ArtSquare.io (UK) is a Web3 fintech platform in blue chip art fractionalization. The platform allows one to buy and trade fractional shares of asset-value artworks just like they were stock on the financial market. By leveraging smart contracts, and DeFi integration users can also receive passive income from art assets.https://artsquare.io/
CHEYNI (France) is a film platform for streaming video, NFT implemented, with a native token, and spending this token on the marketplace. Watch & Earn is one of the most significant features of CHEYNI. https://www.cheyni.com/
Comic 3.0 (USA) is the first major innovation providing graphic storytellers with a no-code system where they can upload, create, and mint their stories as interactive NFTs powered by AR/VR emerging technologies. https://comic30.com/
Ikonospace (The Netherlands) has been pioneering in the field of Web, VR, and AR virtual exhibitions for the last 8 years with more than hundreds of exhibitions under its belt. IKONI is the new platform that aims to be the new standard for curating and sharing digital collections online with a focus on Art and collectible NFT collections. https://www.ikonospace.com/
Kaleido (USA) is an interactive media platform for the visual arts. Kaleido leverages web, blockchain, and augmented reality technologies to transform the way art is shared, owned, and experienced. https://tatchers.art/kaleido
M1X Labs (USA) is building an art and music discovery dApp on the Tezos blockchain. Capable of serving the wide variety of media types associated with NFTs, the dApp functions as a multi-media player to improve ease of curation, discovery, and showcasing. https://m1xlabs.com/
NFT Biennial (Turkey) is a marketplace with transparent curatorial oversight, that seeks to unite artists, collectors, curators, and exhibits NFT artworks both digitally and in physical galleries around the globe. https://tatchers.art/nftbiennial
Phygital+ (USA) is building a no-code AI tool that could be used by any Art+Tech & NFT startup. Our mission is to create a next-level AI-assisted system. The problems like expensive and time-consuming, a zoo of neural networks, high barrier to entry — will be solved with generative AI in one place. https://tatchers.art/phygitalplus
PromptSea (Japan) is a marketplace for trading AI-works and prompts in special permission NFTs, where the information can be shared securely with token holders. https://www.promptsea.io/
About Fuelarts:
FUELARTS is an investment platform, specializing in the Art+Tech industry. Its mission is to support the development of an emerging Web3 ecosystem, backing daring entrepreneurs, while they are building a more efficient, transparent, and accessible art market. In 2019 Fuelarts was founded by serial entrepreneur Denis Belkevich and former COO of Christie’s Americas, ex-Senior VP of Artnet Roxanna Zarnegar. From 2022 Fuelarts combines an Art+Tech & NFT accelerator, a specialized VC fund, and a research department publishing Art+Tech industry reports. For more information, please visit https://fuelarts.com/.
About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit https://tezos.com/.
Sonia Stubblebine
FUELARTS
+1 781-226-9813
info@fuelarts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Fuelarts x Tezos Accelerator Demo Day 2023