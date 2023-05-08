WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to create 39.387 and 71.05 (6) (b) 58. of the statutes; Relating to: creating a rural pharmacy practice grant program administered by the Higher Educational Aids Board, exempting from taxation amounts received from such a grant program, and granting rule-making authority.
Status: A - Rural Development
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab255
You just read:
AB255 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Rural Development - 2023-05-08
