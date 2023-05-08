Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,163 in the last 365 days.

AB256 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-05-08

WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to repeal 20.835 (1) (c), 20.835 (1) (db), 20.835 (1) (dm), 20.835 (1) (e), 20.835 (1) (f), 20.835 (1) (fa), 20.835 (1) (r), 49.45 (51), 79.01, 79.02 (3) (e) and 79.035 (1); to renumber 79.02 (3) (a); to amend 79.035 (4) (c) 2., 79.035 (4) (d) 2., 79.035 (4) (e) 2., 79.035 (4) (f) 2., 79.035 (4) (g), 79.035 (4) (h), 79.035 (4) (i), 79.035 (5) and 79.05 (3) (d); to repeal and recreate 79.035 (5) and 79.035 (9) (intro.); and to create 16.5185 (3), 16.5186, 20.835 (1) (s), 20.835 (1) (t), 20.835 (1) (u), 20.835 (1) (v), 20.835 (1) (w), 20.835 (1) (x), 25.17 (1) (jf), 25.491, 79.035 (9) and 79.05 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: increasing county and municipal aid payments and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab256

You just read:

AB256 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-05-08

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more