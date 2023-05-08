AB256 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-05-08

WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to repeal 20.835 (1) (c), 20.835 (1) (db), 20.835 (1) (dm), 20.835 (1) (e), 20.835 (1) (f), 20.835 (1) (fa), 20.835 (1) (r), 49.45 (51), 79.01, 79.02 (3) (e) and 79.035 (1); to renumber 79.02 (3) (a); to amend 79.035 (4) (c) 2., 79.035 (4) (d) 2., 79.035 (4) (e) 2., 79.035 (4) (f) 2., 79.035 (4) (g), 79.035 (4) (h), 79.035 (4) (i), 79.035 (5) and 79.05 (3) (d); to repeal and recreate 79.035 (5) and 79.035 (9) (intro.); and to create 16.5185 (3), 16.5186, 20.835 (1) (s), 20.835 (1) (t), 20.835 (1) (u), 20.835 (1) (v), 20.835 (1) (w), 20.835 (1) (x), 25.17 (1) (jf), 25.491, 79.035 (9) and 79.05 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: increasing county and municipal aid payments and making an appropriation. (FE)