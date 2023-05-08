Submit Release
SB170 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-05-08

WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 302.05 (3) (e); to amend 302.05 (title), 302.05 (1) (am) (intro.), 302.05 (1) (b), 302.05 (2), 302.05 (3) (b), 302.05 (3) (c) 2. (intro.), 302.05 (3) (d), 302.113 (2) and 973.01 (4); and to create 302.05 (1) (c), 302.05 (3) (c) 2m., 302.05 (3) (e) 2., 302.05 (4) and 302.05 (5) of the statutes; Relating to: earned release for inmates upon the completion of an employment readiness training program and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

