WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to amend 66.0401 (1m) (intro.) and 76.28 (1) (e) (intro.); and to create 66.0401 (1e) (bd), 66.0401 (1e) (bm), 66.0401 (1s), 196.01 (5) (b) 8. and 196.376 of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing community solar programs and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: A - Energy and Utilities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab258
You just read:
AB258 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-05-08
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.