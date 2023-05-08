AB262 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-05-08

WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to amend 71.06 (1q) (intro.), 71.06 (2) (i) (intro.), 71.06 (2) (j) (intro.), 71.06 (2e) (a), 71.06 (2e) (b), 71.06 (2m), 71.06 (2s) (d), 71.125 (1), 71.125 (2), 71.17 (6), 71.64 (9) (b) (intro.), 71.67 (5) (a) and 71.67 (5m); and to create 71.06 (1r), 71.06 (2) (k), 71.06 (2) (km), 71.06 (2) (L), 71.06 (2) (Lm), 71.06 (2) (m), 71.06 (2) (mm), 71.06 (2) (n), 71.06 (2) (nn), 71.06 (2) (o), 71.06 (2) (oo), 71.06 (2e) (be), 71.06 (2e) (bm), 71.06 (2e) (bs), 71.06 (2e) (bt), 71.06 (2e) (bu), 71.06 (2s) (e), 71.06 (2s) (f), 71.06 (2s) (g), 71.06 (2s) (h), 71.06 (2s) (i) and 71.06 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: phase-in changes to individual income tax rates and brackets. (FE)