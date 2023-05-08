SB273 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-05-08
WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to amend 40.22 (1), 40.22 (2m) (intro.), 40.22 (2r) (intro.) and 40.22 (3) (intro.); and to create 40.26 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: law enforcement and fire fighter annuitants in the Wisconsin Retirement System who are rehired by a participating employer. (FE)
Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb273