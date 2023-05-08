WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 77.24; to amend 77.22 (1); and to create 77.24 (1) (a) to (c) of the statutes; Relating to: the amount and distribution of the real estate transfer fee. (FE)
Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb274
You just read:
SB274 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-05-08
