SB274 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-05-08

WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 77.24; to amend 77.22 (1); and to create 77.24 (1) (a) to (c) of the statutes; Relating to: the amount and distribution of the real estate transfer fee. (FE)

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

