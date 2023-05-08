Submit Release
SB270 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-05-08

WISCONSIN, May 8 - An Act to renumber 84.063 (1) (a) and 84.063 (1) (b); to amend 84.01 (31) and 84.062 (1) (L); and to create 84.063 (1) (c), 84.063 (1) (e), 84.063 (1) (g) and 84.063 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: damages claims relating to delayed relocation of utilities in a highway right-of-way and modifying administrative rules promulgated by the Department of Transportation. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

