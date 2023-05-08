Next-gen Displays Market Report 2023: Global Revenues, Historical and Forecast to 2033

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Next-gen Displays 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global display industry will continue to grow as the industry expands into next-generation technologies and TV display performance improves.

The Next-gen display market includes digital displays for electronics devices such as High Definition smart TVs, notebooks, tablets, large screen displays & signage, in-vehicle displays, wearables and near-eye displays such as virtual reality and augmented reality devices.

Demand for high-performance displays has increased in the past few years and QD-OLED and MiniLED backlights for LCD TVs have emerged recently.

The display industry is constantly evolving and developing new, better technologies in the quest for improved visual experience and reduced power consumption. Manufacturers are seeking next-generation displays that will deliver the best performance and meet challenging demands set by booming applications such as VR/AR, microLEDs and flexible & foldable displays.

Players are seeking to improve market size and additional value via developing innovative new display technologies.

Report contents include:

Display products and technologies by major brands and display makers.

Market analysis of applications and markets for Flexible and Foldable Displays, Automotive Displays, Transparent Displays, Smart Glasses and AR/VR Displays, Quantum Dot Displays, Advanced OLED Displays, MicroLED Displays, and 3D displays.

Smartphone display technologies including foldable, rollable and multi-fold technologies.

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2033.

Latest products and prototypes.

Profiles of more than 250 companies. Companies profiled include Aledia, Avantama AG, Dispelix, FlexEnable, Helio Display Materials, Holoxica Limited, Immersion Corporation, Japan Display Inc, Lumus, Mojo Vision, Nanosys, Ostendo, OTI Lumionics, Photonic Crystal Co., Pimax, Plastic Logic, PlayNitride, Rohinni, Royole Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sensel, Sony, Ultraleap, Varjo Technologies Oy, VividQ and VueReal.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 MICROLED DISPLAYS

2.1 The MicroLED market

2.1.1 Motivation for use of MiniLEDs and MicroLEDs

2.1.1.1 MiniLED and MicroLEDs applications

2.1.2 Market and technology challenges

2.2 Technology background

2.2.1 MiniLED (mLED) vs MicroLED (LED)

2.2.2 MiniLED

2.2.2.1 Comparison to LCD and OLED

2.2.2.2 Advantages and disadvantages

2.2.2.3 Backplane types

2.2.2.4 Costs

2.2.3 MicroLED

2.2.3.1 Development

2.2.3.1.1 Sony

2.2.3.2 Types

2.2.3.3 Comparison to LCD and OLED

2.2.3.4 MicroLED displays

2.2.3.5 Advantages

2.2.3.5.1 Transparency

2.2.3.5.2 Borderless

2.2.3.5.3 Flexibility

2.2.3.6 Costs

2.2.3.7 Manufacturing

2.2.3.7.1 Epitaxy and Chip Processing

2.2.3.7.1.1 Uniformity

2.2.3.7.2 Assembly Technologies

2.2.3.7.2.1 Monolithic fabrication of microdisplays

2.2.3.7.2.2 Mass transfer

2.2.3.7.2.3 Mass Transfer Processes

2.2.3.7.3 Full colour conversion

2.2.3.7.3.1 Phosphor Colour Conversion LEDs

2.2.3.7.3.2 Quantum dots colour conversion

2.2.4 Flexible and stretchable microLED displays

2.3 Display backlights

2.3.1 Smartwatches and wearables

2.3.2 Smartphones

2.4 Key market players and products

2.5 Biotechnology and medical displays

2.6 Automotive

2.7 Supply chain

3 FLEXIBLE AND FOLDABLE DISPLAYS

3.1 Flexible and printed display prototypes and products

3.2 Organic LCDs (OLCDs)

3.3 Flexible AMOLEDs

3.4 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

3.4.1 Printed OLEDs

3.4.1.1 Performance

3.4.1.2 Challenges

3.4.1.3 Commercial inkjet-printed OLED displays

3.5 Flexible and foldable microLED

3.5.1 Foldable microLED displays

3.5.2 Product developers

3.6 Flexible QD displays

3.7 Smartphones

3.8 Laptops, tablets and other displays

3.9 Products and prototypes

3.10 Flexible lighting

3.10.1 OLED lighting

3.10.2 Automotive applications

3.10.2.1 Commercial activity

3.11 Flexible electrophoretic displays

3.11.1 Commercial activity

3.12 Electrowetting displays

3.13 Electrochromic displays

3.14 Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs)

3.14.1 Types

3.14.2 Challenges

3.14.3 White PeLEDs

3.14.4 Printable and flexible electronics

3.15 Metamaterials

3.15.1 Metasurfaces

3.15.1.1 Meta-Lens

3.15.1.2 Metasurface holograms

3.15.1.3 Stretchable displays

3.15.1.4 Soft materials

3.16 Market players

4 3D DISPLAYS

4.1 3D display technologies

4.1.1 Multiview 3D displays

4.1.1.1 Description

4.1.1.2 Approaches

4.1.1.3 Integral imaging technologies

4.1.1.4 Light-field for head-mounted displays (HMD)

4.1.2 Volumetric 3D displays

4.1.2.1 Description

4.1.2.2 Static screen

4.1.2.3 Swept-volume display

4.1.3 Digital hologram displays

4.1.3.1 Description

4.1.3.2 Holographic near-eye displays

4.2 Market players

5 NEXT-GEN AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAYS

5.1 LCDs in automotive displays

5.2 OLEDs in automotive displays

5.2.1 Passive-matrix OLEDs (PMOLED) in automotive

5.2.2 Active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) in automotive

5.3 Mini LED in automotive displays

5.4 Micro LED in automotive displays

5.5 Autonomous vehicles, EVs and AI/AR

5.6 Interior displays

5.6.1 Touchscreens

5.6.2 Large screens

5.6.3 Enhanced safety with in-vehicle displays

5.6.4 Curved and flexible displays for automotive

5.6.4.1 Flexible OLED

5.6.4.1.1 Advantages

5.6.4.1.2 Challenges

5.6.4.2 Flexible LCD displays

5.6.5 Micro-LED automotive displays

5.6.5.1 Interior displays

5.6.5.2 Head-up display (HUD)

5.6.5.3 Headlamps

5.6.6 Interior OLED lighting

5.6.7 Smart dimming windows

5.6.8 Metamaterials

5.7 Exterior displays and lighting

5.7.1 OLED lighting

5.7.1.1 Position lamps/ Marker Lamps

5.7.2 MiniLEDs lighting

5.7.3 Digital side-view mirrors

5.8 3D Display Technology

5.9 Head-up displays (HUDs)

5.9.1 AR-HUDs

5.9.2 Transparent OLEDs

6 AR/VR/MR DISPLAYS

6.1 Metaverse

6.2 Commercialization

6.3 Virtual Reality (VR) devices

6.3.1 VR headset products

6.4 Augmented (AR) headsets and smart glasses

6.4.1 Products

6.5 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses

6.5.1 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glass products

6.6 OLED microdisplays

6.7 MiniLED

6.8 MicroLED

6.8.1 Product developers

6.9 Key market players

7 QUANTUM DOT DISPLAYS

7.1 Overview

7.2 QD advantages

7.3 QD-TVs market

7.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2023 and future outlook

7.5 Quantum dot properties, synthesis, types

7.5.1 Properties

7.5.2 Synthesis

7.5.3 Types

7.5.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

7.5.3.2 Cadmium free quantum dots

7.5.4 Graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

7.5.4.1 Properties

7.5.4.2 Synthesis

7.5.4.3 Applications

7.5.5 Perovskite quantum dots (PQDs)

7.5.5.1 Properties

7.5.5.2 Comparison to conventional quantum dots

7.5.5.3 Synthesis methods

7.5.5.4 Applications

7.5.5.4.1 Displays

7.5.5.5 Producers

7.6 Quantum dots displays

7.6.1 Market drivers and trends

7.6.2 LCDS vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs

7.6.2.1 Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD)

7.6.3 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs

7.6.4 Quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) for current QLEDs

7.6.5 Quantum Dot on Glass (QDOG)

7.6.6 Quantum dot colour filters

7.6.7 Quantum dots on-chip

7.6.8 Electroluminescent quantum dots

7.6.8.1 QD-Micro-LEDs

7.6.9 QD-OLED

7.7 Key market players

8 TRANSPARENT DISPLAYS

8.1 Transparent OLEDs displays

8.1.1 Public displays

8.1.2 Transparent display TVs

8.2 Transparent suspended particle device (SPD) displays

8.3 MICROLED Transparent displays

8.4 Market players

9 COMPANY PROFILES (254 company profiles)

10 REFERENCES

