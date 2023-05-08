European Inventor Award 2023 finalists announced
9 May 2023
The European Patent Office (EPO) today announced the 12 inventors and inventor teams selected as finalists for the 2023 European Inventor Award. The winners will be revealed at a ceremony streamed from Valencia on 4 July and with the announcement of the finalists, Popular Prize voting begins. If you would like to vote for your favourite inventor or register to watch the livestream, please follow the links at the bottom of this news item.
Meet the Tomorrow Shapers
The finalists use innovation to tackle challenges and demonstrate how patents can help an idea go from the drawing board to commercialisation. Their stories inspire us and will spark a sense of wonder for innovation among younger generations.
Congratulations to these inventors on being selected as finalists for the 2023 Award.
Industry
- Pia Bergström, Annika Malm, Jukka Myllyoja, Jukka-Pekka Pasanen and Blanka Toukoniitty: converting waste and residues into high-quality renewable solutions
- Michiel Dusselier and Bert Sels: cheaper and greener process for producing bioplastics
- Josef Faderl: corrosion-resistant steel for lighter, stronger car parts
Research
- Harald Haas and team: high-speed internet through LED lights
- Thorsteinn Loftsson and Einar Stefánsson: nanotechnology-based eye treatment
- Patricia de Rango, Daniel Fruchart, Albin Chaise, Michel Jehan and Nataliya Skryabina: safe and sustainable way to store hydrogen
SMEs
- Antoine Hubert and team: vertical insect farms to produce food, feed and fertiliser
- Luca Rossettini: cleaning up space waste
- Rhona Togher and Eimear O'Carroll: reducing noise with an advanced acoustic material
Non-EPO Countries
- Thomas Oxley and Nicholas Opie: brain implant for two-way communication with external devices
- Kripa Varanasi, David Smith and team: customisable non-stick packaging solution to reduce waste
- Kai Wu and team: Li-ion batteries that lower fire and explosion risks