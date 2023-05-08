European Inventor Award 2023 finalists announced

9 May 2023

The European Patent Office (EPO) today announced the 12 inventors and inventor teams selected as finalists for the 2023 European Inventor Award. The winners will be revealed at a ceremony streamed from Valencia on 4 July and with the announcement of the finalists, Popular Prize voting begins. If you would like to vote for your favourite inventor or register to watch the livestream, please follow the links at the bottom of this news item.

Meet the Tomorrow Shapers

The finalists use innovation to tackle challenges and demonstrate how patents can help an idea go from the drawing board to commercialisation. Their stories inspire us and will spark a sense of wonder for innovation among younger generations.

Congratulations to these inventors on being selected as finalists for the 2023 Award.

Industry

Pia Bergström, Annika Malm, Jukka Myllyoja, Jukka-Pekka Pasanen and Blanka Toukoniitty: converting waste and residues into high-quality renewable solutions

Michiel Dusselier and Bert Sels: cheaper and greener process for producing bioplastics

Josef Faderl: corrosion-resistant steel for lighter, stronger car parts

Research

Harald Haas and team: high-speed internet through LED lights

Thorsteinn Loftsson and Einar Stefánsson: nanotechnology-based eye treatment

Patricia de Rango, Daniel Fruchart, Albin Chaise, Michel Jehan and Nataliya Skryabina: safe and sustainable way to store hydrogen

SMEs

Antoine Hubert and team: vertical insect farms to produce food, feed and fertiliser

Luca Rossettini: cleaning up space waste

Rhona Togher and Eimear O'Carroll: reducing noise with an advanced acoustic material

Non-EPO Countries

Thomas Oxley and Nicholas Opie: brain implant for two-way communication with external devices

Kripa Varanasi, David Smith and team: customisable non-stick packaging solution to reduce waste

Kai Wu and team: Li-ion batteries that lower fire and explosion risks

Further information: