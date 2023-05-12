Submit Release
Hays County Slightly Over Market for Residential Tax Assessments

Median Level of Assessment

Hays County residential property sales peaked in April 2022, but have leveled to close to January 2022 values.

54% of Hays County houses are valued above market value.

There is a gap of almost 29% between Hays County appraisal values and Austin metro home prices.

Assessments in Hays County are up for new and old homes.

Hays County median home assessments are 1.3% above market value.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hays County Central Appraisal District valued homes at 101.3% of market value, based on a study by O’Connor of 4,073 home sales in Hays County during January 2022 through March 2023. The median time adjusted sales price was $432,250 versus a median assessed value of $436,660, or 1.3% higher.

Hays County Central Appraisal District reassessment is much closer to market value than most appraisal districts in 2023. Fifteen out of eighteen appraisal districts have over-valued residential by an average of 8.7%. Compared to other counties where two-thirds or more of homes are overvalued, Hays County has only assessed just over half, or 54% of homes above market value. There is still a gap of 28.9% between the actual home price change for the Austin metro area and the Hays County assessment increase for 2023.

Hays County homes at the higher end of value ranges find the greatest surge in assessed value for 2023. In other counties across Texas, the largest homes received the highest assessed value increase percentage for 2023, but in Hays County, a 27.8% increase in assessment is found for homes between 4,000 and 5,999 sq. ft. Assessment increases range from 20.8% for Hays County homes built before 1960, to 24.1% for properties constructed in 2001 and later.

Whether you own residential or commercial property in Hays County, if your assessment has increased (and odds are it has), you do not have to accept the new appraisal value, it is your right to appeal. Don’t pay more than your fair share. Record levels of property tax protest are expected to follow. The deadline to file a property tax protest is May 15th.

About O'Connor:
O’Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O’Connor’s team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs more than 600 professionals worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.

Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™ . There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.




