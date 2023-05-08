Pulse Technology to host free webinar, “Automating Accounts Payable” May 24 at 10 a.m. CT

Webinar attendees will learn how to streamline their Accounts Payable processes

There have been great advances in the automation processes and this webinar will provide great insight and value.” — Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology (https://www.pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, will host a free webinar Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Central Time on the topic “Unlock Maximum Efficiency with Automated Accounts Payable.”

This webinar is a “must attend” for anyone interested in streamlining the Accounts Payable processes in their business or organization. The webinar will show attendees the benefits of automating their accounts payable in a new way which will save time and money, while increasing efficiency.

Pulse Technology and its software partner IS Docs will provide valuable information to help attendees:

• Gain valuable insights into the latest AP automation software

• Discover how automating the process can help a business eliminate human error, increase productivity, and save money

• See the key features and benefits of the IS Doc system’s solutions in action

• Speak with experts about their unique business needs

During the webinar, Pulse Technology will show, in real time, how sample invoices from attendees can be automated.

The webinar will be led by Pulse Technology’s Mike Fair. Members of Pulse Technology’s software partner IS Docs will also participate in the webinar.

“We’re all looking for ways to streamline our business processes. Anyone interested in greater efficiencies in their Accounts Payable system definitely should attend this 45-minute webinar,” said Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology. He added, “There have been great advances in the automation processes and this webinar will provide great insight and value.”

To register for this webinar, simply click on this link. https://www.pulsetechnology.com/webinar

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, as well as custom and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1955. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Merrillville, IN, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, and the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulse-tech/



