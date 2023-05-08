Las Vegas Sports Medicine Doctor Dr. Roddy McGee Is Helping Athletes Recover from Sports Injuries

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Dr. Roddy McGee is helping athletes in Las Vegas heal from sports injuries and give their best performance on the field at his orthopedic clinic, Ortho Las Vegas.

As a Board Certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine, Dr. McGee specializes in the arthroscopic and open treatment of shoulder, elbow, knee, and ankle injuries. He also performs joint replacement surgery for arthritis of the shoulder, knee, and hip, and has had training in general orthopedic surgery and fracture care.

Dr. McGee and his staff offer a range of treatments for shoulder conditions such as shoulder joint replacement, shoulder arthroscopy, rotator cuff repair, arthroscopic Bankart repair, SLAP repair, shoulder instability, frozen shoulder, and more. The knee and elbow surgeon also provides treatments for conditions such as elbow arthroscopy, total elbow replacement, UCL reconstruction (Tommy John surgery), tennis elbow, golfer's elbow, elbow arthritis, elbow dislocation, knee arthroscopy, ACL reconstruction, multi-ligament reconstruction of the knee, total knee replacement, and more.

“I see a lot of patients who have injured themselves giving their all on the turf,” says Dr. McGee. “As an athlete myself, I know the struggle all too well. It might be tempting to resume your season expecting the injury to heal itself. However, that is only going to lead to further pain, both on and off the field, and may even lead to a permanent irrecoverable condition. With my guidance, you can count on fully recovering and, depending on the extent of the damage, even getting back in the game in the best form of your life.”

The orthopedic clinic’s patients from Las Vegas and surrounding areas have repeatedly praised Dr. Roddy McGee for his knowledge and determination in solving their issues. Patients also commend the clinic’s helpful and responsive service and the support they received from Dr. McGee and his staff. On its Google Business Profile, the Las Vegas orthopedic surgeon has a near-perfect overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 from over 100 reviews.

One patient writes in their 5-star review, “Dr. McGee and his staff have taken excellent care of my son. His diagnosis was spot on, and the surgery was expertly done. His office staff and assistants always treat us like family. If you need a sports orthopedic surgeon, give them a call!”

Another patient shares their experience by saying, “I went through surgery repairing my Labrum, bicep tendon, and supraspinatus tendon. Dr. McGee is one of the best surgeons. This being my very first surgery, he made me feel completely confident and secure with his knowledge and expertise from the first day we spoke all the way through my recovery. To my surprise, no pain medication was ever used from the time I woke up from surgery. To all his surgery team, Great Job! His administrative staff also have been of top tier customer service. Anytime I had questions or needed any documents, the staff was always quick to respond and courteous.”

Dr. McGee earned a bachelor's degree in Exercise Physiology from the University of Utah where he was a pitcher and outfielder on the school’s most successful baseball roster in history. After attending Midwestern University in Arizona for medical school and completing an Orthopedic Surgery residency at St. James’s Hospital, Chicago, his love for sports saw him complete a one-year fellowship in sports medicine with Dr. Lawrence Lemak at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, AL.

Today, Dr. McGee is an adjunct professor for Touro University Nevada, teaches medical students and orthopedic surgery residents in training, and serves as a reviewer for the American Journal of Sports Medicine. He is also the team physician for the College of Southern Nevada, Bishop Gorman High School’s athletic programs, and is involved with the Justin Boots Sports Medicine team which provides care for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys, the Professional Bull Riders, and the National Finals Rodeo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwaUtT_TujY

Readers in Las Vegas can contact the orthopedic surgeon at (702) 485-5885 to schedule an appointment or inquire about the clinic’s orthopedic services.

###

For more information about Ortho Las Vegas, contact the company here:



Ortho Las Vegas

Dr. Roddy Mcgee

(702) 485-5885

info@ortholasvegas.com

Ortho Las Vegas

9159 W Flamingo Rd #100

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Dr. Roddy Mcgee