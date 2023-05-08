ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 9.8% in Mexico and 6.5% in Puerto Rico, and decreased 18.2% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. ASRASUR, ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2023 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, 2.7% above the levels reported in April 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 9.8% in Mexico and 6.5% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 18.2% in Colombia. The growth of passenger traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 16.8% and 3.0%, respectively and in international traffic of 4.2% and 49.9%, respectively. Traffic in Colombia was negatively impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines in March 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods April 1 through April 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,370,877 3,702,142 9.8

12,391,631 14,775,433 19.2 Domestic Traffic 1,508,670 1,761,767 16.8

5,254,358 6,545,955 24.6 International Traffic 1,862,207 1,940,375 4.2

7,137,273 8,229,478 15.3 San Juan, Puerto Rico 888,029 945,802 6.5

3,278,748 3,852,840 17.5 Domestic Traffic 821,712 846,406 3.0

3,034,726 3,488,335 14.9 International Traffic 66,317 99,396 49.9

244,022 364,505 49.4 Colombia 1,325,196 1,084,201 (18.2)

4,897,169 4,969,518 1.5 Domestic Traffic 1,107,002 871,899 (21.2)

4,158,344 4,048,054 (2.7) International Traffic 218,194 212,302 (2.7)

738,825 921,464 24.7 Total Traffic 5,584,102 5,732,145 2.7

20,567,548 23,597,791 14.7 Domestic Traffic 3,437,384 3,480,072 1.2

12,447,428 14,082,344 13.1 International Traffic 2,146,718 2,252,073 4.9

8,120,120 9,515,447 17.2

Mexico Passenger Traffic

April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,508,670 1,761,767 16.8

5,254,358 6,545,955 24.6 CUN Cancun 853,177 992,922 16.4

2,934,824 3,589,402 22.3 CZM Cozumel 10,246 14,194 38.5

54,392 46,235 (15.0) HUX Huatulco 80,172 74,711 (6.8)

273,127 289,883 6.1 MID Merida 219,738 279,838 27.4

766,405 1,089,158 42.1 MTT Minatitlan 8,775 10,887 24.1

29,071 36,219 24.6 OAX Oaxaca 85,631 116,725 36.3

321,840 450,551 40.0 TAP Tapachula 43,773 41,099 (6.1)

152,242 164,622 8.1 VER Veracruz 103,743 126,081 21.5

369,989 464,227 25.5 VSA Villahermosa 103,415 105,310 1.8

352,468 415,658 17.9 International Traffic 1,862,207 1,940,375 4.2

7,137,273 8,229,478 15.3 CUN Cancun 1,764,137 1,832,472 3.9

6,724,436 7,720,690 14.8 CZM Cozumel 39,156 39,478 0.8

171,438 197,681 15.3 HUX Huatulco 9,836 13,928 41.6

52,169 71,290 36.7 MID Merida 22,593 27,638 22.3

82,261 120,379 46.3 MTT Minatitlan 598 602 0.7

3,556 2,655 (25.3) OAX Oaxaca 15,161 15,032 (0.9)

61,796 70,102 13.4 TAP Tapachula 990 1,338 35.2

4,234 7,025 65.9 VER Veracruz 7,188 7,654 6.5

28,360 30,824 8.7 VSA Villahermosa 2,548 2,233 (12.4)

9,023 8,832 (2.1) Traffic Total Mexico 3,370,877 3,702,142 9.8

12,391,631 14,775,433 19.2 CUN Cancun 2,617,314 2,825,394 8.0

9,659,260 11,310,092 17.1 CZM Cozumel 49,402 53,672 8.6

225,830 243,916 8.0 HUX Huatulco 90,008 88,639 (1.5)

325,296 361,173 11.0 MID Merida 242,331 307,476 26.9

848,666 1,209,537 42.5 MTT Minatitlan 9,373 11,489 22.6

32,627 38,874 19.1 OAX Oaxaca 100,792 131,757 30.7

383,636 520,653 35.7 TAP Tapachula 44,763 42,437 (5.2)

156,476 171,647 9.7 VER Veracruz 110,931 133,735 20.6

398,349 495,051 24.3 VSA Villahermosa 105,963 107,543 1.5

361,491 424,490 17.4

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 888,029 945,802 6.5

3,278,748 3,852,840 17.5 Domestic Traffic 821,712 846,406 3.0

3,034,726 3,488,335 14.9 International Traffic 66,317 99,396 49.9

244,022 364,505 49.4

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,107,002 871,899 (21.2)

4,158,344 4,048,054 (2.7) MDE Rionegro 823,089 643,596 (21.8)

3,053,575 3,044,650 (0.3) EOH Medellin 97,933 93,347 (4.7)

384,453 368,733 (4.1) MTR Monteria 128,509 90,096 (29.9)

499,764 449,536 (10.1) APO Carepa 21,992 16,207 (26.3)

85,755 65,838 (23.2) UIB Quibdo 27,891 26,722 (4.2)

112,034 110,992 (0.9) CZU Corozal 7,588 1,931 (74.6)

22,763 8,305 (63.5) International Traffic 218,194 212,302 (2.7)

738,825 921,464 24.7 MDE Rionegro 218,194 212,302 (2.7)

738,825 921,464 24.7 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,325,196 1,084,201 (18.2)

4,897,169 4,969,518 1.5 MDE Rionegro 1,041,283 855,898 (17.8)

3,792,400 3,966,114 4.6 EOH Medellin 97,933 93,347 (4.7)

384,453 368,733 (4.1) MTR Monteria 128,509 90,096 (29.9)

499,764 449,536 (10.1) APO Carepa 21,992 16,207 (26.3)

85,755 65,838 (23.2) UIB Quibdo 27,891 26,722 (4.2)

112,034 110,992 (0.9) CZU Corozal 7,588 1,931 (74.6)

22,763 8,305 (63.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.