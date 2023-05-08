HPU’s Dr. Paul Lilly awarded the John Edgar Hoover Memorial Award
The John Edgar Hoover Memorial Award goes to HPU's Dr. Paul Lilly, an ever deserving award to the right candidateBROWNWOOD , TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Paul Lilly, assistant professor of criminal justice and director of Howard Payne University’s Department of Public Safety, was recently awarded the John Edgar Hoover Memorial Award of the National Awards program of the American Police Hall of Fame. Lynn Humeniuk, associate professor of criminal justice and sociology and director of HPU’s criminal justice program, presented the award on Friday during a faculty assembly.
In a letter to Dr. Lilly, Chief Jack L. Rinchich, national president of the American Police Hall of Fame, wrote, “Your dedication to continuing education and training to improve your law enforcement skills is proof of your commitment to serve the public. By striving for knowledge, you set an admirable standard for all officers to follow.”
Dr. Lilly said he was “honored beyond words” to receive this award.
“I had heard of this honor but never knew anyone who actually received it,” Paul Lilly said.
Humeniuk said she was delighted, but not surprised, to learn Dr. Lilly received the award.
“Paul D. Lilly has a very distinguished career in law enforcement,” she said. “His lengthy career in law enforcement prior to teaching in higher education has been a tremendous help in making application of theory, principles and practices come true for our students in the classroom.”
Photo cutline: Lynn Humeniuk, left, associate professor of criminal justice and sociology and director of HPU’s criminal justice program, presented the John Edgar Hoover Memorial Award to Dr. Paul Lilly, assistant professor of criminal justice and director of Howard Payne University’s Department of Public Safety.
