Amelia Lawn and Landscaping Services Announces New Franchise Opportunity Available Nationwide
The company is now vetting possible franchise owners to own an exclusive Amelia Lawn territory.
Ultimately, our end goal is to have a sustainable business stream of more than 200+ locations nationwide and a network of franchisees that trust and value our morals, systems & business relationships.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based lawn and landscaping business Amelia Lawn has just announced the launch of its franchise opportunity, now available nationwide.
— Andrew Davis, President of Amelia Lawn
Andrew Davis, the president of the company who owns the business with his wife Brittany Davis, chose to begin development of the brand earlier this year with the goal to offer a path to financial freedom and business ownership to individuals throughout the country.
“We are excited to begin this new adventure in the franchise market,” Davis said. “Ultimately, we made the decision to launch the franchise portion of our business so that we could help, teach and encourage others that there is more to a career than just punching a clock for someone else.”
The brand is kicking off its franchise sales rollout with an aggressive sales plan that seeks to gain four new franchise locations by the end of the next 12 month period. Davis has targeted owners who can be ready to be open and operational within the timeframe.
“We would like to see more than 50 locations opened by the end of our third year franchising,” he said. “Ultimately, our end goal is to have a sustainable business stream of more than 200+ locations nationwide and a network of franchisees that trust and value our morals, systems and business relationships.”
Amelia Lawn gives its franchise partners an extensive suite of support tools. Marketing collateral, operational support, and accessible field support are all a part of the lawn care franchise’s ongoing support model.
Davis and his team are ready to connect with individuals who are looking to own a lawn care franchise. To learn more information about Amelia Lawn and its franchise opportunity, visit www.amelialawnfranchise.com.
ABOUT Amelia Lawn
Amelia Lawn was founded in 2011 by Andrew and Brittany Davis. The company operates on a motto of “Do Good” throughout the community by serving neighbors and friends through high quality lawn care and landscaping services and providing jobs. To learn more about Amelia Lawn and their services, visit www.amelialawn.com. For franchising information, visit www.amelialawnfranchise.com.
