NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") NXE NXE NXG is pleased to announce it has mailed a Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Your vote is important - please vote today.

NexGen encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on our website at www.nexgenenergy.ca.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

Set the number of directors at ten; Elect directors for the ensuing year; Re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor; and Approve the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan.

The Board of Directors of NexGen recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed items.

Meeting Access and Location:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/49m7apn2Dxe

Conference Call Dial-In:

To join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically or dial direct.



https://emportal.ink/3Kd7WKp

Conference ID: 46397367

International Toll: +1 416-764-8659

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6392



Location: The Offices of NexGen Energy Ltd.

Suite 3150, 1021 West Hastings St.

Vancouver, BC Canada





Participants of the webcast and conference call will be able to participate in the question-and-answer session following the formal business of the Meeting and presentation.

How to Vote



Beneficial Shareholder Shares held with a broker, bank or

other intermediary Registered Shareholders Shares held in own name and

represented by a physical

certificate CDI Holders Shares held by way of CDIs through

CHESS Depository Nominees Pty

Limited

www.proxyvote.com www.investorvote.com www.investorvote.com.au

Call or fax to the number(s) listed

on your voting instruction form Phone: 1-866-732-8683 Fax: 1-866-249-7775 Fax to the number(s) listed on your

CDI voting instruction form

Return the voting instruction form in

the enclosed postage paid

envelope Return the form of proxy in the

enclosed postage paid envelope Return the CDI voting instruction

form to the address listed in your

CDI voting instruction form

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of

2:00p.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday June 13, 2023.

Shareholder Information and Questions

NexGen shareholders who have questions about the Management Information Circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, TMX Investor Solutions Inc.:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.,

North America Toll Free: 1-800-706-3274

Outside North America: 1- 201-806-7301

Email: INFO_TMXIS@TMX.com

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2023 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

