U.S. Energy Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.0225 per share. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2023.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

We are a growth focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of mature, low decline assets that is expected to allow us to execute on a leading capital returns program to shareholders.  More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

Corporate Contact:

Ryan Smith
Chief Executive Officer
IR@usnrg.com
(303) 993-3200
www.usnrg.com

 


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


