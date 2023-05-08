Natural Resource Commission to meet May 11 in Des Moines

DES MOINES – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., May 11, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor, north conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher and KR Buck. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the May 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda *Contract Amendment with Liberty Press, LLC *Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Eligibility Program-Fiscal Year 24 *Public Land Management Projects (13.1-13.6) *Contract Amendment with R&S Waste Disposal, LLC-Springbrook Waste Management Services

Natural Resource Commission Oath of Office and Annual Election of Officers Oath of Office for New Commissioner Introduction of NRC Commissioners Election of NRC Officers

Approve Minutes of April 13 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc.

*Contract Amendment with Liberty Press, LLC

Contract Amendment with Pass it On-Outdoor Mentors, Inc.

Contract Amendment with Shelby County Conservation Board

*Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Eligibility Program – Fiscal Year 24

Public Land Acquisition Projects Wood Duck Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Winnebago County

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 18 Lease Renewal – Dickinson County – Bruce Lorch Chapter 18 Lease Renewal – Muscatine County – CHS Inc. Chapter 18 Lease Renewal – Scott County – CHS Inc. Management Agreement – North Raccoon River Access – City of Perry – Dallas County Management Agreement—Council Bluffs Riverfront and Friendship Park – City of Council Bluffs – Pottawattamie County Management Agreement Amendment – Council Bluffs Management and Title Transfer Agreement – City of Council Bluffs – Pottawattamie County

Construction-Small Projects: Maquoketa State Park-Repairing the Lagoon Liner; Lake Ahquabi State Park – Replace Components at the Beach Lift Station

Construction-Large Projects Lake Manawa State Park, Parking and Boat Ramp Renovation – Pottawattamie County State Forest Nursey, Hoop Building – Story County Lake Wapello State Park, Office and Storage Building – Davis County Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, 2023 Concrete Trail – Van Buren County Missouri River Wildlife Flood Repairs – Harrison, Monona, Shelby and Woodbury Counties

*Contract Amendment with R&S Waste Disposal, LLC-Springbrook Waste Management Services

Contract with Iowa State University-Bumble Bee Monitoring

General Discussion

Next meeting, June 8, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc