SRENGKONG UNG FROM ASEAN SECRETARIAT AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®
Srengkong is setting a good example for leaders across the region, committing to knowledge-building as now is the time to garner the necessary skills for boards to oversee critical areas like cyber.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Srengkong Ung, Director of Corporate Affairs Directorate at ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta, Indonesia. Srengkong is the first Cambodian and also the first one from the ASEAN region to attain this global distinction.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
For the past ten years, Srengkong Ung has served as the Director of Corporate Affairs for the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia. In that role, he focuses on organizational development and operational excellence, strategic planning, enterprise resource planning, risk management, business continuity planning, and knowledge management with a specialty in non-profit/inter-governmental organizations. Srengkong is a certified Controls Specialist (CCS), a certified Knowledge Manager (CKM), and a certified Enterprise Risk Governance (CERG) professional. Prior to his work with the ASEAN Secretariat, he worked in several managerial roles for the Mekong Institute, the Mekong River Commission Secretariat, and the United Nations Development Program. Srengkong holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Royal University of Law and Economics, an MBA from Preston University, a Graduate Diploma in Inter-culture Management (the highest distinction) from Japan-America Institute Management Science, and attended a Ph.D. program in Management at Universitas Pelita Harapan.
"Cyber risk governance and the effective use of technologies are global issues," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "In his tireless efforts for continuing professional learning and leadership role, Srengkong is setting a good example for leaders across the region; committing to knowledge-building as now is the time to garner the necessary skills for boards to oversee these critical areas."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
Speaking about the credential program, Srengkong Ung said, “This is an important course to give insights to management and board about cybersecurity/threads and how to handle cyberattacks.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠