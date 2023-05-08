FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Charlotte Regional Farmers Market celebrates

Strawberry Day Friday, May 12

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Farmers Market will be hosting Strawberry Day, Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the sweet and tasty fruit. The day features free activities for children, recipes for adults and a visit from Suzy Strawberry for selfies. Visitors will also be able to sample North Carolina strawberry varieties and vote on their favorites.



Vendors will have fresh, North Carolina strawberries, strawberry jams and jellies, and strawberry baked goods and treats for sale. Several strawberry drinks will be available, such as strawberry wine, strawberry basil kombucha and strawberry hibiscus lemonade. Visitors will also find strawberry candles, soaps, vinegars and salads available for sale.



North Carolina strawberry season typically runs from mid-April through early June depending on weather conditions. The season wraps up with the onset of high temperatures, particularly in May. A cool spring helps extend the season. Most North Carolina strawberries are grown for the fresh market.

The Charlotte Regional Farmers Market is located at 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte. The market is closed Monday and Tuesday. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The Farmers Market is easily accessible from South Tryon Street, Tyvola Road, Interstate 77 and I-85.

