Candidates vying to be Toronto mayor have confirmed attendance at May 24 housing debate

Vaughan, Ont., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most major Toronto mayoralty candidates have confirmed they will be attending a debate on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, sponsored by the Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) and industry partners to address the critical housing supply shortage and affordability crisis facing the city.

The two-hour, in-person debate begins at 7 p.m. and is being held at the George Brown College waterfront campus at 51 Dockside Dr. Joe Cressy, former city councilor and senior VP, external relations, communications and real estate development at the college, will be moderator of the event.

The Toronto media network has been invited to carry a live feed of the event.

A panel of prominent journalists will ask questions of the candidates.

Purpose of the debate is to provide a forum where issues regarding the housing supply and affordability crisis can be discussed by candidates.

“The housing affordability and supply crisis is one of the most pressing issues facing the next mayor of the City of Toronto, so the debate promises to be one of the main events of the mayoralty campaign,” says RESCON president Richard Lyall. “With the city planning to meet or exceed the provincial target of building 285,000 homes over the next 10 years, housing is a critical issue. I am certain the public will want to hear how candidates intend to address the crisis we are facing.”

Other industry partners sponsoring the event are George Brown College, the Building Industry and Land Development Association, Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario, Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association, Habitat for Humanity GTA, More Neighbours Toronto, Options for Homes, St. Clare’s Multifaith Housing Society, and Toronto Regional Real Estate Board.

RESCON is the province’s leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.

Grant Cameron RESCON 905-638-1706 media@rescon.com