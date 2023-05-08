MRC Global Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced first quarter 2023 results.



Net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $28 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, as compared to the first quarter of 2022 net income of $10 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $27 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, as compared to the first quarter of 2022 adjusted net income of $15 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

MRC Global’s first quarter 2023 gross profit was $179 million, or 20.2% of sales, as compared to the first quarter 2022 gross profit of $136 million, or 18.3% of sales. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 includes $1 million of income and $6 million of expense, respectively, in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes (among other items) the impact of LIFO, was $188 million, or 21.2% of sales, for the first quarter of 2023 and was $152 million, or 20.5% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Sales of $885 million, a 2% sequential increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector, and a 19% improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago

Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.2%, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $69 million, or 7.8% of sales

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and CEO stated, “I am very pleased with our strong performance in the first quarter. The sequential revenue improvement of 2% was higher than anticipated due to robust MRO and project activity, especially with our refining, chemicals, and LNG customers. We also delivered outstanding profitability with adjusted gross margins of 21.2% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.8%. Our backlog increased 2% sequentially and has grown 14% compared to March of last year.

“We are very optimistic about the remainder of 2023 bolstered by the strong start to the year and our growing backlog. Our first quarter results make us increasingly confident in our ability to deliver double-digit revenue growth, EBITDA margins exceeding 8%, and operating cash flow of at least $120 million,” added Mr. Saltiel.

Adjusted EBITDA was $69 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $48 million for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $122 million, or 13.8% of sales, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $107 million, or 14.4% of sales, for the same period in 2022.

An income tax expense of $13 million was incurred in the first quarter of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 28%, as compared to an income tax expense of $7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Our rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses, and differing foreign income tax rates. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was higher than the U.S. federal statutory rate due to foreign losses with no tax benefit.

Revised Sector Reporting

This quarter, the company combined the sectors formerly known as Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline into one sector, Production and Transmission Infrastructure. Prompting this change are the similarity of market drivers, the overlap of customers and the combined management structure.

Sales

The company’s sales were $885 million for the first quarter of 2023, which was 2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and 19% higher than the first quarter of 2022. As compared to the first quarter of 2022, all sectors grew double digits. By sector, the DIET sector led with 23% growth followed by the Production and Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) and Gas Utilities sectors at 22% and 13%, respectively. Sequentially, the DIET sector drove the increase.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $740 million, up $122 million, or 20%, from the same quarter in 2022. PTI sector sales increased by $43 million, or 24%, primarily due to increased activity levels in the Permian. DIET sector sales increased $41 million, or 24% from LNG projects, increased turnaround and maintenance spending for refining, chemicals and mining customers. The Gas Utilities sector revenue increased $38 million, or 14%, driven by increased activity levels related to our customers' integrity upgrade and smart meter replacement programs.

Sequentially, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. sales increased $20 million, or 3%, driven by the DIET sector, which increased $28 million, or 15%, as LNG project and turnaround maintenance activity increased. The U.S. Gas Utilities sector was down 2% primarily due to the timing of deliveries and projects. PTI was nearly unchanged.

Canada sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $42 million, down $1 million, or 2%, from the same quarter in 2022, as declines in the DIET and Gas Utilities sectors offset an improvement in the PTI sector. Canada sales also include a $3 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, Canada sales declined $4 million, or 9%, due to the timing of line pipe orders.

International sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $103 million, up $22 million, or 27%, from the same period in 2022 including an $8 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies. The increase was driven by the DIET sector primarily in the Netherlands, U.A.E., Singapore and U.K. followed by the PTI sector in the U.K., Norway, Singapore and Australia.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, International sales were unchanged after taking into account a $3 million favorable impact from stronger foreign currencies.

Sales by Sector

Gas utilities sector sales, which are primarily U.S. based, were $307 million, in the first quarter of 2023, or 35% of total sales, an increase of $36 million, or 13%, from the first quarter of 2022.

Sequentially, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the Gas Utilities sector declined $12 million, or 4%, driven by the U.S. segment.

Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition sector sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $278 million, or 31% of total sales, an increase of $52 million, or 23%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in DIET sector sales was driven by the U.S. segment followed by the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, sales in the DIET sector were up $30 million, or 12%, driven by the U.S. segment.

PTI sector sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $300 million, or 34% of total sales, an improvement of $55 million, or 22%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in PTI sales was led by the U.S. segment, followed by International and Canada segments.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, PTI sector sales declined $2 million, or 1%, as small declines in the International and U.S. segments were partially offset by an increase in the Canada segment.

Backlog

As of March 31, 2023, the company's backlog was $758 million, up 2% sequentially from December 31, 2022, and 14% since March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash used in operations was $30 million in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, the cash balance was $39 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $390 million, and Net Debt was $351 million. Availability under the company’s asset-based lending facility was $601 million and available liquidity was $640 million as of March 31, 2023.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (Net Debt) to GAAP measures (Long-term Debt) in this release.

Conference Call

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 216 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 9,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except shares) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 39 $ 32 Accounts receivable, net 529 501 Inventories, net 672 578 Other current assets 30 31 Total current assets 1,270 1,142 Long-term assets: Operating lease assets 207 202 Property, plant and equipment, net 81 82 Other assets 21 22 Intangible assets: Goodwill, net 264 264 Other intangible assets, net 178 183 $ 2,021 $ 1,895 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 467 $ 410 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 99 115 Operating lease liabilities 36 36 Current portion of long-term debt 3 3 Total current liabilities 605 564 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 387 337 Operating lease liabilities 187 182 Deferred income taxes 54 49 Other liabilities 21 22 Commitments and contingencies 6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding 355 355 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 108,428,765 and 107,864,421 issued, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,757 1,758 Retained deficit (740 ) (768 ) Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares (375 ) (375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (231 ) (230 ) 412 386 $ 2,021 $ 1,895





MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Sales $ 885 $ 742 Cost of sales 706 606 Gross profit 179 136 Selling, general and administrative expenses 122 107 Operating income 57 29 Other expense: Interest expense (7 ) (6 ) Other, net (3 ) - Income before income taxes 47 23 Income tax expense 13 7 Net income 34 16 Series A preferred stock dividends 6 6 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28 $ 10 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.12 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.12 Weighted-average common shares, basic 84.0 83.3 Weighted-average common shares, diluted 85.4 84.3





MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 34 $ 16 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 5 5 Amortization of intangibles 5 5 Equity-based compensation expense 3 3 Deferred income tax expense 5 1 (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve (1 ) 6 Other, net 5 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (28 ) (74 ) Inventories (96 ) (52 ) Other current assets (1 ) (9 ) Accounts payable 54 78 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (15 ) 8 Net cash used in operations (30 ) (13 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3 ) (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3 ) (2 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (211 ) (107 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 262 113 Payments on long-term obligations (1 ) - Dividends paid on preferred stock (6 ) (6 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings (4 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 40 (2 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 7 (17 ) Cash -- beginning of period 32 48 Cash -- end of period $ 39 $ 31





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions) Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector Three Months Ended March 31, U.S. Canada International Total 2023 Gas Utilities $ 306 $ 1 $ - $ 307 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 210 5 63 278 Production & Transmission Infrastructure 224 36 40 300 $ 740 $ 42 $ 103 $ 885 2022 Gas Utilities $ 268 $ 3 $ - $ 271 Downstream, Industrial & Energy Transition 169 7 50 226 Production & Transmission Infrastructure 181 33 31 245 $ 618 $ 43 $ 81 $ 742





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions) Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, Type 2023 2022 Line Pipe $ 141 $ 112 Carbon Fittings and Flanges 117 100 Total Carbon Pipe, Fittings and Flanges 258 212 Valves, Automation, Measurement and Instrumentation 315 251 Gas Products 207 184 Stainless Steel and Alloy Pipe and Fittings 32 36 General Products 73 59 $ 885 $ 742





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, Percentage March 31, Percentage 2023 of Revenue* 2022 of Revenue Gross profit, as reported $ 179 20.2 % $ 136 18.3 % Depreciation and amortization 5 0.6 % 5 0.7 % Amortization of intangibles 5 0.6 % 5 0.7 % (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve (1 ) (0.1 )% 6 0.8 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 188 21.2 % $ 152 20.5 %

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 34 $ 16 Income tax expense 13 7 Interest expense 7 6 Depreciation and amortization 5 5 Amortization of intangibles 5 5 (Decrease) increase in LIFO reserve (1 ) 6 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 3 3 Foreign currency losses 3 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 69 $ 48

Notes to above:

(1) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A.

The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, long-lived asset impairments (including goodwill and intangible assets), inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 28 $ 0.33 Decrease in LIFO reserve, net of tax (1 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27 $ 0.32





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 10 $ 0.12 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 5 0.05 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15 $ 0.17

Notes to above:

The company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders less after-tax goodwill and intangible impairment, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring, plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. After-tax impacts were determined using the Company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company’s operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation

(in millions) March 31, 2023 Long-term debt, net $ 387 Plus: current portion of long-term debt 3 Long-term debt 390 Less: cash 39 Net Debt $ 351 Net Debt $ 351 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 282 Leverage ratio 1.2

Notes to above:

Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. We define Net Debt as total long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. We define our leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. We believe Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company’s outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company’s leverage position. We believe the leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. We believe total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.