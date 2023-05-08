DRAFT ESSA Plan Amendment: Public Comment

Consistent with the consolidated assurances from June 2017 under ESEA section 8304, the Nebraska Department of Education is seeking public input on the draft amendment to the state’s ESSA plan. The amendment is a required response to flexibilities granted to states during the pandemic, and pertains to federal accountability designations. The amendment can be found by clicking this ESSA DRAFT AMENDMENT link and read the summary page by clicking this Summary Page link. After reviewing, please submit any feedback to nde.aquestt@nebraska.gov. Public comment will end May 23, 2023. You may reach out to Dr. Vicky Munoz with any questions: Vicky.munoz@nebraska.gov.