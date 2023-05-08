The First of Long Island Corporation Names a New Vice President and Market Manager for Its Banking Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, announced today that Tracey Capobianco joined the Bank as Vice President and Branch Market Manager. Ms. Capobianco, most recently a Group Director at Signature Bank, will lead the business development efforts of our team based in Rockville Centre.



Richard Perro, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer commented that, “First National Bank LI is excited to add an individual with the knowledge, experience and client development acumen of Ms. Capobianco. Her skills will enhance our well-regarded customer service culture and add new clients to this vibrant market.”

The First National Bank of Long Island is a local bank founded in 1927 in Glen Head, New York. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers. The Bank’s tagline “Go First, Go Far SM communicates the benefits of its employees’ commitment to helping customers reach their financial goals. For more information about the Bank and Corporation visit fnbli.com.

To connect with the Rockville Centre team, call (516) 763-5533 or visit https://www.fnbli.com/locations/rockville-centre.

