Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

- Resumed Operations at Magic Valley, Idaho Plant in April 2023 -

- Expects Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2023 -

PEKIN, Ill., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“In 2023, we continue to make good progress executing our transformative capital initiatives to drive our EBITDA expansion goals, and we are also pleased that current market improvements are positively impacting our business,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Since December 2022, the market environment has improved sequentially each month. For the month of March, we generated positive bottom-line financial results. Based on current ethanol crush margins, we expect positive Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023.”

“We are confident in our ability to fund our near-term projects through a combination of working capital, our term loan facility and cash generated from our operating activities. We expect to achieve roughly $65 million of additional annualized EBITDA by the end of 2025, which we expect to increase to $125 million annualized EBITDA by the end of 2026. Overall, we believe these initiatives will significantly improve long-term shareholder value,” concluded Kandris.

Alto Ingredients produces renewable products, specifically, specialty alcohols, essential ingredients and renewable fuel. Each of the company’s initiatives to expand EBITDA advances sustainability. Recent project updates follow.

  • New 190 proof and low-moisture 200 proof grain neutral spirits products are attracting new and existing beverage customers on a spot purchase basis. The company expects to secure additional volume commitments during the annual contracting period for 2024.
  • Magic Valley’s corn oil and high protein technology installation is complete, and the operating systems are undergoing alignment for optimal efficiency.
  • Fully operational, the new silo at the Pekin campus is already reducing costs and improving plant reliability.
  • Updates regarding several third-party, front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies include:
    • Engaged firm for primary yeast production.
    • Selected a firm for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) to determine capture, compression, and energy requirements, and evaluating partners to provide turnkey transportation, sequestration, and monitoring services.
    • Completed new natural gas pipeline study, started initial routing steps and advanced to definitive land agreements and the construction permit application process.
    • Completed study for cogeneration, which is expected to reduce energy costs at the company’s Pekin campus and support the increased energy requirements for both the primary yeast and CCS initiatives.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to 2022

  • Net sales were $313.9 million, compared to $308.1 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $317.1 million, compared to $303.3 million.
  • Gross loss was $3.2 million, compared to gross profit of $4.8 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.9 million, compared to $7.6 million.
  • Operating loss was $11.6 million, compared to $2.9 million.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $13.5 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.04 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.5 million, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $21.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $36.5 million at December 31, 2022. Working capital was $117.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $121.1 million at December 31, 2022. The company’s term loan facility has $40 million of remaining borrowing availability and an option to request up to an additional $25 million. These resources represent more than $180 million to support business operations and growth initiatives.

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 8, 2023, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 8, 2023, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 15, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 7191805.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2023     2022  
Net sales $ 313,891   $ 308,118  
Cost of goods sold   317,055     303,345  
Gross profit (loss)   (3,164 )   4,773  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (7,882 )   (7,629 )
Asset impairments   (574 )    
Loss from operations   (11,620 )   (2,856 )
Interest expense, net   (1,565 )   (200 )
Other income, net   19     454  
Loss before provision for income taxes   (13,166 )   (2,602 )
Provision for income taxes        
Net loss $ (13,166 ) $ (2,602 )
Preferred stock dividends $ (312 ) $ (312 )
Net loss available to common stockholders $ (13,478 ) $ (2,914 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic   73,815     71,390  
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted   73,815     71,390  


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,173   $ 36,456
Restricted cash 5,263 13,069
Accounts receivable, net 66,537 68,655
Inventories 67,147 66,628
Derivative instruments 6,267 4,973
Other current assets 5,217     9,340
Total current assets 171,604     199,121
Property and equipment, net 244,172     239,069
Other Assets:    
Right of use operating lease assets, net 23,046 18,937
Intangible assets, net 8,940 9,087
Goodwill 5,970 5,970
Other assets 6,172     6,137
Total other assets 44,128     40,131
Total Assets $ 459,904   $ 478,321


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY March 31,
2023		     December 31,
2022
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 24,406   $         28,115
Accrued liabilities 17,334 26,556
Current portion – operating leases 3,856 3,849
Derivative instruments 2,100 6,732
Other current liabilities 6,150
   12,765  
Total current liabilities 53,846 78,017
     
Long-term debt 83,739 68,356
Operating leases, net of current portion 19,678 15,062
Other liabilities 8,966   8,797
Total Liabilities 166,229 170,232
     
Stockholders’ Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
  Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
  Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022		 1 1
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 76,187 and 75,154 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 76 75
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
Additional paid-in capital 1,039,897 1,040,834
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,822 1,822
Accumulated deficit (748,121)   (734,643)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 293,675     308,089
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 459,904   $ 478,321


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands) (unaudited)   2023     2022  
Net loss $ (13,166 ) $ (2,602 )
Adjustments:    
Interest expense   1,565     200  
Interest income   (221 )   (158 )
Acquisition-related expense   700     875  
Asset impairments   574      
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,055     6,134  
Total adjustments   8,673     7,051  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,493 ) $ 4,449  

Commodity Price Performance

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
(unaudited)   2023     2022  
Renewable fuel production gallons sold (in millions)   37.1     49.2  
Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions)   21.4     23.3  
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold (in millions)   33.9     30.7  
Total gallons sold (in millions)   92.4     103.2  
     
Total gallons produced (in millions)   60.6     74.3  
Production capacity utilization   70%     86%  
     
Average sales price per gallon $ 2.43   $ 2.46  
Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 2.21   $ 2.16  
     
Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent $ 6.61   $ 6.22  
Average basis $ 0.46   $ 0.64  
Delivered corn cost $ 7.07   $ 6.86  
     
Total essential ingredients tons sold (in thousands)   299.3     398.8  
Essential ingredient return % (1)   44.5%     36.4%  

Segment Financials

(in thousands) (unaudited)
 		Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2023   2022
Net sales    

Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross:		    
Alcohol sales $ 132,381   $ 116,050
Essential ingredient sales 63,631 55,280
Intersegment sales 313     256
Total Pekin Campus sales 196,325 171,586

Marketing and distribution:		    
Alcohol sales, gross $ 84,381   $ 53,926
Alcohol sales, net 114 351
Intersegment sales 2,843     2,996
Total marketing and distribution sales 87,338 57,273

Other production, recorded as gross:		    
Alcohol sales $ 20,932   $ 59,805
Essential ingredient sales 8,353 18,938
Intersegment sales 1     12
Total Other production sales 29,286 78,755
     
Corporate and other 4,099 3,768
Intersegment eliminations (3,157)     (3,264)
Net sales as reported $ 313,891   $ 308,118
           
Cost of goods sold:          
Pekin Campus production $ 198,178   $ 168,881
Marketing and distribution   83,126     54,716
Other production   33,982     78,244
Corporate and other   2,369     2,872
Intersegment eliminations
   (600)     (1,368)
Cost of goods sold as reported $ 317,055   $ 303,345
           
Gross profit (loss):          
Pekin Campus production $ (1,853)   $ 2,705
Marketing and distribution   4,212     2,557
Other production   (4,696)     511
Corporate and other   1,730     896
Intersegment eliminations   (2,557)     (1,896)
Gross profit (loss) as reported $ (3,164)   $ 4,773

