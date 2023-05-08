Myriad Genetics Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced it has achieved the Great Place to Work® certification for 2023.



The certification is based solely on what current employees say about their experience working at Myriad. This year, 86% of Myriad employees said the company is a great place to work – 29 percentage points higher than a typical U.S. company.

“At Myriad Genetics we are committed to fostering an open, collaborative and inclusive work environment that supports all of our teammates,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work certified and are grateful for our more than 2,600 Myriad teammates who work hard every day to fulfill our mission of advancing health and well-being for all.”

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Myriad Genetics stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.





