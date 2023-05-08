Submit Release
Avantax Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Avantax continues to post record results in revenue, net new assets and percentage of total client assets held in advisory accounts. Also, for the first time in 7 years, the Company posted organic growth in our FP counts.

DALLAS, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Avantax reported total revenue of $178.0 million, a new record, for the quarter. This represents an increase of 7% versus the first quarter of the prior year.
  • Avantax continued to deliver net positive asset flows with $932 million for the first quarter, a new record.
  • Avantax ended the first quarter with total client assets of $80.6 billion, $40.6 billion of which were advisory assets, representing 50.3% of total client assets, a new record.
  • Avantax added $228 million of newly recruited assets during the quarter.
  • The Company ended the first quarter with $145.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $170.0 million outstanding indebtedness under its term loan, compared to $263.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility at December 31, 2022.

Chris Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Avantax said, “During the first quarter, we continued to see record setting net asset flows with minimal attrition and continued positive momentum in newly recruited assets.” Mr. Walters continued, “Our acquisition pipeline with independent Financial Professionals currently affiliated with Avantax remains strong. I am also excited to report that we are now expanding our acquisitions to wealth management firms not currently affiliated with Avantax and expect to close at least two external deals this year.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q1 2023

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2023   Q1 2022   Change
GAAP:          
Revenue $ 178.0     $ 166.4   7.0%
           
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes $ (0.2 )   $ 3.6   (105.6)%
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   1.9       31.1   (93.9)%
Net Income $ 1.7     $ 34.6   (95.1)%
Net Income (Loss) per share — Basic:          
Continuing operations $ (0.01 )   $ 0.07   (114.3)%
Discontinued operations   0.05       0.64   (92.2)%
   Net Income per share — Basic $ 0.04     $ 0.71   (94.4)%
Net Income (Loss) per share — Diluted:          
Continuing operations $ (0.01 )   $ 0.07   (114.3)%
Discontinued operations   0.05       0.63   (92.1)%
   Net Income per share — Diluted $ 0.04     $ 0.70   (94.3)%
Non-GAAP:          
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 28.1     $ 5.7   393.0%

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below, including the definitions in the notes to such tables.


Full Year 2023 Outlook

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2023 Outlook
GAAP:  
Revenue $750.0 - $758.0
Net Income $25.5 - $40.1
Net Income per share — Diluted $0.63 - $0.96
Non-GAAP:  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $124.5 - $135.5


(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below, including the definitions in the notes to such tables.


Our expectations for 2023 financial performance assume 1% market growth per quarter from the end of Q1 2023. We assume no additional Fed Funds rate hikes or cuts subsequent to the May meeting decision. Our guidance assumes that we will drive meaningful cost efficiencies in the business, that will be realized throughout the year, with a larger amount following completion of the provision of transition services in connection with the TaxAct sale, which we believe will mostly be completed by the end of the third quarter 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss first quarter results and its outlook for full year 2023. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Avantax corporate website at www.avantax.com prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $80.6 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2023. For more information on Avantax, visit www.avantax.com.

Source: Avantax

Investor Relations Contact:
Dee Littrell
Avantax, Inc.
(972) 870-6463
IR@avantax.com

Media Contacts:
Tony Katsulos
Avantax, Inc.
(972) 870-6654
tony.katsulos@avantax.com

Kendra Galante
StreetCred PR for Avantax
(402) 740-2047
kendra@streetcredpr.com
avantax@streetcredpr.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements regarding the outlook of Avantax, Inc. (the “Company”), the anticipated business strategy and corporate focus of the Company following consummation of the sale of our tax software business (the “TaxAct Sale”) and the intended use of proceeds from the TaxAct Sale. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “target,” “outlook,” and similar terms and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to generate strong performance for our clients and the impact of the financial markets on our clients’ portfolios; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; our ability to attract and retain financial professionals, employees, and clients, as well as our ability to provide strong client service; the impact of significant interest rate changes; our ability to maintain our relationships with third-party partners, providers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, contractors, financial institutions, industry associations, and licensing partners, and our expectations regarding and reliance on the products, tools, platforms, systems, and services provided by these third parties; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management industry; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, including our ability to successfully release new products and services or improve upon existing products and services; our future capital requirements and the availability of financing, if necessary; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) on our business, including our ability to successfully address and comply with such legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) and increased costs, reductions of revenue, and potential fines, penalties, or disgorgement to which we may be subject as a result thereof; risks, burdens, and costs, including fines, penalties, or disgorgement, associated with our business being subjected to regulatory inquiries, investigations, or initiatives, including those of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); any compromise of confidentiality, availability, or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; risks associated with legal proceedings, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our ability to close, finance, and realize all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses, and the potential impact of such acquisitions on our existing indebtedness and leverage; our ability to retain employees and acquired client assets following acquisitions; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions, including costs and time burdens on management and our board of directors related thereto; our ability to develop, establish, and maintain strong brands; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of user data; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the impact of any claim that we infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; risks related to goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment; our failure to realize the expected benefits of the TaxAct Sale; and disruptions to our business and operations resulting from our compliance with the terms of the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the TaxAct Sale. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.


AVANTAX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Revenue $ 177,980     $ 166,403  
Operating expenses:      
Cost of revenue   108,252       121,188  
Engineering and technology   2,721       1,814  
Sales and marketing   26,181       22,174  
General and administrative   32,401       23,875  
Acquisition and integration   122       1,666  
Depreciation   3,588       2,443  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   6,338       6,631  
Total operating expenses   179,603       179,791  
Operating loss from continuing operations   (1,623 )     (13,388 )
Interest expense and other, net   894       (53 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes   (729 )     (13,441 )
Income tax benefit   481       16,993  
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (248 )     3,552  
Discontinued operations      
Income from discontinued operations before gain on disposal and income taxes         50,643  
Pre-tax gain on disposal   2,539        
Income from discontinued operations before income taxes   2,539       50,643  
Income tax expense   (618 )     (19,575 )
Income from discontinued operations   1,921       31,068  
Net income $ 1,673     $ 34,620  
       
Basic net income (loss) per share:      
Continuing operations $ (0.01 )   $ 0.07  
Discontinued operations   0.05       0.64  
Basic net income per share $ 0.04     $ 0.71  
Diluted net income (loss) per share:      
Continuing operations $ (0.01 )   $ 0.07  
Discontinued operations   0.05       0.63  
Diluted net income per share $ 0.04     $ 0.70  
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   44,645       48,513  
Diluted   44,645       49,747  


AVANTAX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,955     $ 263,928  
Accounts receivable, net   25,671       24,117  
Commissions and advisory fees receivable   21,115       20,679  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   19,754       15,027  
Total current assets   211,495       323,751  
Long-term assets:      
Property, equipment, and software, net   51,996       53,041  
Right-of-use assets, net   18,962       19,361  
Goodwill, net   266,279       266,279  
Acquired intangible assets, net   261,072       266,002  
Other long-term assets   37,466       35,081  
Total long-term assets   635,775       639,764  
   Total assets $ 847,270     $ 963,515  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 4,319     $ 7,531  
Commissions and advisory fees payable   13,528       13,829  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   111,569       111,212  
Current deferred revenue   6,729       4,583  
Current lease liabilities   5,160       5,139  
Current portion of long-term debt   5,313        
Total current liabilities   146,618       142,294  
Long-term liabilities:      
Long-term debt, net   157,680        
Long-term lease liabilities   29,483       30,332  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   21,013       20,819  
Long-term deferred revenue   4,164       4,396  
Other long-term liabilities   20,268       22,476  
Total long-term liabilities   232,608       78,023  
   Total liabilities   379,226       220,317  
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 shares authorized; 43,234 shares issued and 39,095 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023; 51,260 shares issued and 48,079 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022   4       5  
Additional paid-in capital   1,384,331       1,636,134  
Accumulated deficit   (827,869 )     (829,542 )
Treasury stock, at cost—4,139 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 3,181 shares as of December 31, 2022   (88,422 )     (63,399 )
Total stockholders’ equity   468,044       743,198  
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 847,270     $ 963,515  


AVANTAX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 1,673     $ 34,620  
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   1,921       31,068  
Income (loss) from continuing operations   (248 )     3,552  
Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets   9,926       9,074  
Stock-based compensation   7,802       5,380  
Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration         1,700  
Reduction of right-of-use lease assets   399       353  
Deferred income taxes   194       (652 )
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   153        
Accretion of lease liabilities   479       514  
Other non-cash items   1,891       1,101  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:      
Accounts receivable, net   (1,543 )     5,489  
Commissions and advisory fees receivable   (436 )     2,183  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (4,381 )     (4,280 )
Other long-term assets   (3,337 )     (3,354 )
Accounts payable   (3,212 )     (2,302 )
Commissions and advisory fees payable   (301 )     (2,553 )
Lease liabilities   (1,307 )     (1,229 )
Deferred revenue   1,914       1,892  
Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities   (7,005 )     (9,815 )
   Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations   988       7,053  
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property, equipment, and software   (2,543 )     (3,846 )
Asset acquisitions   (2,018 )     (751 )
   Net cash used by investing activities from continuing operations   (4,561 )     (4,597 )
Financing activities:      
Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt discount and issuance costs   161,543        
Payments on credit facilities         (453 )
Acquisition-related fixed and contingent consideration payments   (223 )      
Stock repurchases   (276,953 )     (30,537 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises   1,135       96  
Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards   (3,114 )     (1,569 )
   Net cash used by financing activities from continuing operations   (117,612 )     (32,463 )
Net cash used by continuing operations   (121,185 )     (30,007 )
Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations         10,788  
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities from discontinued operations   2,212       (885 )
Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations          
Net cash provided by discontinued operations   2,212       9,903  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (118,973 )     (20,104 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   263,928       100,629  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 144,955     $ 80,525  
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes $     $ 850  
Cash paid for interest $ 108     $ 7,107  


AVANTAX, INC.
Revenue Recognition
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Revenues by major category are presented below:

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023   2022
Total revenue:      
Advisory $ 97,525   $ 107,169
Commission   41,472     47,655
Asset-based   33,887     5,663
Transaction and fee   5,096     5,916
Total revenue $ 177,980   $ 166,403


AVANTAX, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Net income(2) $ 1,673     $ 34,620  
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   1,921       31,068  
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes   (248 )     3,552  
Stock-based compensation   7,802       5,380  
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets   9,926       9,074  
Interest expense and other, net   709       53  
Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration   122       (34 )
Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration         1,700  
Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs   646       2,920  
Executive transition costs   5,227        
TaxAct transaction related costs   2,631        
Reorganization costs   1,739        
Income tax benefit   (481 )     (16,993 )
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 28,073     $ 5,652  


Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

  Ranges for year ending
  December 31, 2023
  Low   High
Net income $ 25,500   $ 40,050
Stock-based compensation   22,500     21,500
Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets   39,500     39,000
Interest expense and other, net   13,500     12,700
Restructuring   13,000     7,000
Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy, and other legal and consulting costs(3)   1,500     750
Income tax expense   9,000     14,500
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 124,500   $ 135,500

Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of discontinued operations, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, interest expense and other, net, acquisition and integration costs, contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs, executive transition costs, TaxAct transaction related costs, reorganization costs, and income tax benefit. Interest expense and other, net primarily consists of interest expense, net, and other non-operating income. It does not include the income associated with the transition services agreement signed in connection with the TaxAct Sale as this income offsets costs included within income from continuing operations. Acquisition and integration costs primarily relate to the acquisitions of Avantax Planning Partners and 1st Global.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss). Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
(2) As presented in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited).
(3) The breakout of components cannot be determined on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts.

