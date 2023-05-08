Submit Release
Intapp Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Third quarter SaaS and support revenue of $66.1 million, up 33% year-over-year
  • Third quarter total revenue of $92.0 million, up 32% year-over-year
  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $206.3 million, up 40% year-over-year

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023. Intapp also provided its outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong results as professional and financial services firms continue to embrace our purpose-built cloud solutions,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Our third quarter results and steady demand for our technology validate our position as the leaders in digital transformation for the industry we serve.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • SaaS and support revenue was $66.1 million, a 33% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Total revenue was $92.0 million, a 32% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Cloud ARR was $206.3 million as of March 31, 2023, a 40% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR at the end of the third quarter in the prior year. Cloud ARR represented 65% of total ARR as of March 31, 2023, compared to 58% as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total ARR was $315.6 million as of March 31, 2023, a 24% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR at the end of the third quarter in the prior year.
  • GAAP operating loss was ($18.2) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of ($28.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of ($2.2) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • GAAP net loss was ($18.1) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of ($28.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of ($2.3) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • GAAP net loss per share was ($0.28), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of ($0.47) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.03, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.04) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $53.2 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $50.8 million as of June 30, 2022, primarily reflecting net cash provided by operating activities and proceeds from stock option exercises, reduced by payments of deferred contingent consideration associated with acquisitions.
  • For the nine months ended March 31, 2023, cash provided by operating activities was $16.8 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.6 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Business Highlights

  • As of March 31, 2023, we served more than 2,250 clients, 572 of which each generated more than $100,000 of ARR.
  • We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate as of March 31, 2023 was within our recently increased range of 113% to 117%.
  • We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including AmLaw 200 firm Benesch, virtual law firm Practus, and private equity firm Excel Group.
  • DealCloud won two industry awards in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. It won Best Deal Origination Technology and Best Secure Workflow Management Provider in the 2023 Private Equity Wire European Awards and was named a top influencer in commercial real estate technology by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

  Fiscal 2023 Outlook
  Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year
SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $67.0 - $68.0 $251.5 - $252.5
Total revenue (in millions) $92.5 - $93.5 $349.0 - $350.0
Non-GAAP operating profit (in millions) $1.5 - $2.5 $9.0 - $10.0
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.00 - $0.02 $0.07 - $0.09

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit (loss),” “non-GAAP net income (loss),” and “non-GAAP net income (loss) per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.

Corporate Presentation

A supplemental financial presentation and other information will be accessible through Intapp’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/

Webcast

Intapp will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Monday, May 8, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the “Investors” section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,250 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2023, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events, such as outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics involving public health, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, lease modification and impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition-related transaction costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premises subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

Investor Contact

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com 

Media Contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
Ali.robinson@intapp.com


INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

    Three Months Ended March 31,     Nine Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues                        
SaaS and support   $ 66,051     $ 49,808     $ 184,469     $ 140,267  
Subscription license     13,577       10,904       36,804       30,811  
Total recurring revenues     79,628       60,712       221,273       171,078  
Professional services     12,396       8,951       34,981       25,472  
Total revenues     92,024       69,663       256,254       196,550  
Cost of revenues                        
SaaS and support     13,644       13,490       38,498       37,007  
Total cost of recurring revenues     13,644       13,490       38,498       37,007  
Professional services     14,846       12,510       42,111       34,922  
Total cost of revenues     28,490       26,000       80,609       71,929  
Gross profit     63,534       43,663       175,645       124,621  
Gross margin     69.0 %     62.7 %     68.5 %     63.4 %
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development     25,281       20,425       68,352       54,781  
Sales and marketing     34,946       28,759       99,796       81,244  
General and administrative     21,552       23,175       62,715       65,222  
Lease modification and impairment                 1,601        
Total operating expenses     81,779       72,359       232,464       201,247  
Operating loss     (18,245 )     (28,696 )     (56,819 )     (76,626 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                       (2,407 )
Interest expense     (39 )     (39 )     (117 )     (236 )
Other income (expense), net     (214 )     (272 )     (719 )     188  
Net loss before income taxes     (18,498 )     (29,007 )     (57,655 )     (79,081 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     351       271       (300 )     990  
Net loss   $ (18,147 )   $ (28,736 )   $ (57,955 )   $ (78,091 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (0.91 )   $ (1.28 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted     64,327       61,564       63,487       60,868  
                                 

INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 53,159     $ 50,783  
Restricted cash     807       3,528  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,734 and $918 as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively     68,397       66,947  
Unbilled receivables, net     12,642       6,763  
Other receivables, net     1,158       3,199  
Prepaid expenses     8,637       5,984  
Deferred commissions, current     11,240       10,187  
Total current assets     156,040       147,391  
Property and equipment, net     15,495       12,283  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     15,784        
Goodwill     270,043       269,103  
Intangible assets, net     40,338       48,430  
Deferred commissions, noncurrent     15,818       14,755  
Other assets     1,828       2,451  
Total assets   $ 515,346     $ 494,413  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 4,697     $ 4,220  
Accrued compensation     33,824       40,004  
Accrued expenses     9,749       8,774  
Deferred revenue, net     165,885       142,768  
Other current liabilities     13,095       27,753  
Total current liabilities     227,250       223,519  
Deferred tax liabilities     1,647       2,099  
Deferred revenue, noncurrent     1,852       2,712  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     16,172        
Other liabilities     3,530       10,201  
Total liabilities     250,451       238,531  
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock            
Common stock     65       63  
Additional paid-in capital     710,040       643,227  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,519 )     (1,672 )
Accumulated deficit     (443,691 )     (385,736 )
Total stockholders’ equity     264,895       255,882  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 515,346     $ 494,413  
                 

INTAPP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)

    Three Months Ended March 31,     Nine Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                        
Net loss   $ (18,147 )   $ (28,736 )   $ (57,955 )   $ (78,091 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     3,669       4,354       11,406       12,510  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     38       38       115       75  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     1,106             3,510        
Provision for doubtful accounts     726       210       1,402       804  
Stock-based compensation     18,759       22,827       54,795       62,295  
Lease modification and impairment                 1,601        
Loss on debt extinguishment                       2,407  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, including unrealized foreign exchange gain     (641 )     125       (873 )     (364 )
Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value           (279 )           (279 )
Deferred income taxes     (148 )     (475 )     (452 )     (1,084 )
Other           (7 )           32  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     (856 )     (6,596 )     (2,370 )     557  
Unbilled receivables, current     (3,489 )     (1,633 )     (5,879 )     (1,694 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (815 )     (750 )     214       782  
Deferred commissions     (560 )     (606 )     (2,116 )     (3,962 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     2,622       5,786       (5,472 )     2,108  
Deferred revenue, net     3,484       3,503       22,257       13,525  
Operating lease liabilities     (1,471 )           (4,594 )      
Other liabilities     (790 )     284       1,245       (5,051 )
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     3,487       (1,955 )     16,834       4,570  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                        
Purchases of property and equipment     (356 )     (165 )     (2,054 )     (281 )
Capitalized internal-use software costs     (1,179 )     (1,114 )     (3,876 )     (3,052 )
Investment in note receivable     (500 )           (500 )      
  Net cash used in investing activities     (2,035 )     (1,279 )     (6,430 )     (3,333 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                        
Payments on borrowings                       (278,000 )
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts                       292,758  
Payments for deferred offering costs     (57 )           (57 )     (4,358 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     11,247       4,187       15,727       8,070  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan                 1,241        
Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards           (3,913 )     (4,948 )     (3,913 )
Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions     (11,175 )     (10,435 )     (22,290 )     (10,435 )
Payment of deferred financing costs                       (769 )
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     15       (10,161 )     (10,327 )     3,353  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (71 )     (143 )     (422 )     160  
  Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     1,396       (13,538 )     (345 )     4,750  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period     52,570       59,751       54,311       41,463  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period   $ 53,966     $ 46,213     $ 53,966     $ 46,213  
                                 

INTAPP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

    Three Months Ended March 31,     Nine Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
GAAP gross profit   $ 63,534     $ 43,663     $ 175,645     $ 124,621  
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Stock-based compensation     1,524       1,228       4,248       3,166  
Amortization of intangible assets     918       1,964       3,331       5,891  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 65,976     $ 46,855     $ 183,224     $ 133,678  
Non-GAAP gross margin     71.7 %     67.3 %     71.5 %     68.0 %
                                 

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

    Three Months Ended March 31,     Nine Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Research and development   $ 25,281     $ 20,425     $ 68,352     $ 54,781  
Stock-based compensation     (4,571 )     (5,136 )     (11,351 )     (13,771 )
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 20,710     $ 15,289     $ 57,001     $ 41,010  
                         
                         
Sales and marketing   $ 34,946     $ 28,759     $ 99,796     $ 81,244  
Stock-based compensation     (6,029 )     (7,330 )     (18,134 )     (20,687 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (1,467 )     (1,448 )     (4,398 )     (3,927 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 27,450     $ 19,981     $ 77,264     $ 56,630  
                         
                         
General and administrative   $ 21,552     $ 23,175     $ 62,715     $ 65,222  
Stock-based compensation     (6,635 )     (9,133 )     (21,062 )     (24,671 )
Amortization of intangible assets     (120 )     (106 )     (363 )     (319 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     641             873       (727 )
Acquisition-related transaction costs     (502 )     (125 )     (703 )     (206 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 14,936     $ 13,811     $ 41,460     $ 39,299  
                                 

Non-GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

    Three Months Ended March 31,     Nine Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
GAAP operating loss   $ (18,245 )   $ (28,696 )   $ (56,819 )   $ (76,626 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Stock-based compensation     18,759       22,827       54,795       62,295  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,505       3,518       8,092       10,137  
Lease modification and impairment                 1,601        
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (641 )           (873 )     727  
Acquisition-related transaction costs     502       125       703       206  
Non-GAAP operating profit (loss)   $ 2,880     $ (2,226 )   $ 7,499     $ (3,261 )
                                 

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

    Three Months Ended March 31,     Nine Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
GAAP net loss   $ (18,147 )   $ (28,736 )   $ (57,955 )   $ (78,091 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Stock-based compensation     18,759       22,827       54,795       62,295  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,505       3,518       8,092       10,137  
Lease modification and impairment                 1,601        
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (641 )           (873 )     727  
Acquisition-related transaction costs     502       125       703       206  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)     (761 )           (1,242 )      
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ 2,217     $ (2,266 )   $ 5,121     $ (4,726 )
                         
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.47 )   $ (0.91 )   $ (1.28 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted   $ 0.03     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.08 )
                         
                         
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted     64,327       61,564       63,487       60,868  
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted     76,306       61,564       72,125       60,868  

(1) The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 were immaterial.


Primary Logo

